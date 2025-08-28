Rev. Chris Okotie’s tacit political prognosis

Former presidential candidate and Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Church, Rev Chris Okotie, in a terse statement circulated in the media on Wednesday, reacted to the ongoing political realignment ahead of the 2027 polls:
“The political pendulum now swings within the axis of permutation and punditry. The set alarm will trigger an unprecedented frenzy that culminates in stupefying bedlam!”.
For a better society
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2