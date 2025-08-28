August 31, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Rev. Chris Okotie’s tacit political prognosis

by Peter Anayo0684

Former presidential candidate and Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Church, Rev Chris Okotie, in a terse statement circulated in the media on Wednesday, reacted to the ongoing political realignment ahead of the 2027 polls:

“The political pendulum now swings within the axis of permutation and punditry. The set alarm will trigger an unprecedented frenzy that culminates in stupefying bedlam!”.

 

