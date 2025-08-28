President’s Brazil visit, strategic game changer for Africa- Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil will unlock economic opportunities and elevate Nigeria’s voice globally on behalf of Africa.
The minister stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil.
He emphasised that Tinubu’s presence in Brazil was not just for Nigeria, but could serve as a spring board for other African countries.
“When President Tinubu speaks, he speaks for the continent. Nigeria is a continental and global leader,” he said.
The minister noted that this was the fourth meeting between Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, highlighting the strategic depth of their partnership.
“This is a reconnection of two great nations with deep historical, cultural, and economic ties.”
According to Idris, five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in key areas: Foreign Affairs, Aviation, Science and Technology, Agriculture, and Cultural Exchange.
He said the MoUs are already yielding tangible benefits and will catalyze long-term cooperation and investment between both countries.
One standout development, he said, is the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), enabling direct commercial flights between Nigeria and Brazil.
He disclosed that an inaugural symbolic flight by Nigerian carrier Air Peace had departed from Brasília to Lagos early Wednesday morning.
The direct route, he noted, reduces travel time between Abuja and Brasília from over 24 hours to just seven.
”This is not just about ease of travel. It’s about unlocking trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.”
Idris said the visit also carried historical and emotional weight, given Brazil’s deep African roots and centuries-old transatlantic slave trade connections.
“This is more than a state visit. It’s a symbolic healing of historical wounds.”
“It’s about cultural reconnection, economic collaboration, and redefining our shared future.”
The minister reiterated that Nigeria’s leadership role on the global stage is further solidified through this engagement.
