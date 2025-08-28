21.9 C
Lagos
August 28, 2025
Trending now

Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu Honoured for 25 Years in Nollywood, declares bid for…

$41bn external reserves: Experts urge FG to enhance Nigerians welfare 

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 28, 2025

Withheld LG allocation: Osun APC blasts Adeleke over return to Supreme Court

Deputy Speaker, Kalu urges Ndigbo to participate in Continuous Voter Registration

Akpabio tasks Nigerians to maintain, protect govt. facilities in their communities

President’s Brazil visit, strategic game changer for Africa- Information Minister

Tinubu pledges tech-driven devt, food security

NNPP to INEC: Don’t conduct Anambra, other elections until you put our…

Three die, policeman injured as traders, land grabbers clash in Lagos

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

President’s Brazil visit, strategic game changer for Africa- Information Minister

by Peter Anayo0106

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil will unlock economic opportunities and elevate Nigeria’s voice globally on behalf of Africa.

‎The minister stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil.

‎He emphasised that  Tinubu’s presence in Brazil was not just for Nigeria, but could serve as a spring board for other African countries.

‎“When President Tinubu speaks, he speaks for the continent. Nigeria is a continental and global leader,” he said.

‎The minister noted that this was the fourth meeting between Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, highlighting the strategic depth of their partnership.

‎“This is a reconnection of two great nations with deep historical, cultural, and economic ties.”

‎According to Idris, five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in key areas: Foreign Affairs, Aviation, Science and Technology, Agriculture, and Cultural Exchange.

‎He said the MoUs are already yielding tangible benefits and will catalyze long-term cooperation and investment between both countries.

‎One standout development, he said, is the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), enabling direct commercial flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

‎He disclosed that an inaugural symbolic flight by Nigerian carrier Air Peace had departed from Brasília to Lagos early Wednesday morning.

‎The direct route, he noted, reduces travel time between Abuja and Brasília from over 24 hours to just seven.

‎”This is not just about ease of travel. It’s about unlocking trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.”

‎Idris said the visit also carried historical and emotional weight, given Brazil’s deep African roots and centuries-old transatlantic slave trade connections.

‎“This is more than a state visit. It’s a symbolic healing of historical wounds.”

‎“It’s about cultural reconnection, economic collaboration, and redefining our shared future.”

‎The minister reiterated that Nigeria’s leadership role on the global stage is further solidified through this engagement.

‎“When President Tinubu speaks, he speaks for the continent. Nigeria is a continental and global leader,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Gov Fubara signs N1.188trn Rivers 2025 budget into law

Peter Anayo

FG places temporary ban on export of raw shea nuts

Editor

ENSIEC congratulates Gov. Mbah @ 53, lauds him for return of LG governance

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO