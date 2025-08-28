Police invade Rivers Community, arrest many after youths flogged Inspector, 2 others over use of Illicit drugs

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

There is tension in Nkpolu Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State as operatives of the State Police Command invaded the area, arresting scores of residents over alleged assault on one of their colleagues by youths of the area.

The police invasion on the community was described by Rivers’ residents as a revenge on the community youths who publicly flogged one Inspector Joshua Nyian, attached to the Woji Division, alongside two others for an alleged act of drug abuse in the community.

The Nkpolu community youths, led by their President, Owhondah Chamberlain, while implementing the ban on the use of drugs in the community on Monday, publicly flogged the police inspector and two others allegedly caught using illicit drugs in the community, despite an ongoing campaign against drug abuse by the youths.

Owhondah explained that the campaign against drug abuse launched by the youths in the community was not targeted at anyone, but an attempt to tackle crime and criminality fueled by drugs in the area.

The Youth President, during a viral video on social media where the officer and two others were publicly flogged, said “We launched this campaign tagged ‘operation no more drugs in Nkpolu community because our youths were misbehaving and going out of control.

Some of them, after taking drugs worth N3m, will go and sell their father’s house for N4m and they will be left with N1m. So we are doing this to sanitize the community.”

Speaking about the police mass arrest in the community on Tuesday, a resident disclosed to our correspondent that Inspector Nyian led about eight patrol vans into the community around 4 pm to carry out the operation.

Reacting, the Public Relations Officer for the Rivers State Police command, SP Grace Iringe-koko, said contrary to the claims by the community youths, Inspector Nyian, had lodged a complaint saying that he was framed by the youths.

Iringe-Koko added that the assaulted Inspector also reported that his cash and valuables were waylaid by the youths when he was being assaulted on trumped-up accusations.

She stated, “On 24th August 2025 at about 1:40 p.m., one Inspector of Police, Joshua Nyian, attached to Woji Division, reported a case of assault and stealing of his ₦78,000.

“According to the report, at about 10:20 a.m. on the same date, while returning from work, the officer stopped at Nkpolu to see his woman friend, who is pregnant for him.

“He was suddenly accosted by the Nkpolu Youth President, the Community Chairman, and about twenty youths.

“They allegedly assaulted him by beating him up, dragged him to the main road, seized his police identity card and phone, recorded him on video, and forcefully collected the sum of seventy-eight thousand naira (₦78,000) from him.

“The officer further alleged that the Youth President has been making advances to his woman friend, which may have prompted the attack.

“The officer’s statement was voluntarily recorded, and a medical form was issued to him for treatment.

Frantic efforts are ongoing for the youth president with others involved to come forward with their evidence.”

The Police is yet to speak on the Tuesday mass arrest in the community, as at press time.

Meanwhile, the Nkpolu youth President has dismissed the claims of the Police Public Relations Officer, that the youths assaulted Inspector Joshua Nyian as false.

He also denied that the youths forcefully collected the sum of N78,000 from the officer, nor did he have an interest in the Inspector’s mistress as contained in the PPRO’s press statement.

Some residents of the community who spoke on the condition of anonymity said “The police PRO is lying.

The girl in question is not even up to 16 years, let alone being pregnant. It is very unfortunate that the police are trying to protect their own.

What about the other two persons in the video, which one of them is an indigene of Nkpolu? They should rather be concerned about their officer who is disgracing the image of the police.”