Over 5m up for grabs as 2025 Benue FA Chairman Cup kicks off, more Coaches get Scholarships*

Winners of the 2025 Benue State Football Association (BSFA) Chairman’s Cup will win over N5 million prize money at the end of the second edition of the tournament, geared towards discovering more grassroots talents.

BSFA Chairman, Chief Dr Paul Edeh Esq, disclosed this at the kick-off of the competition in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

The breakdown of the prize monies, according to the Benue FA Chairman, will see winners of both men and women categories smile home with N2 million, while the runners-up and third-placed teams for both sides will receive N300,000 and N200,000, respectively.

He also said the winners, runners-up and third best sides (male and female) in the U15 grade will get N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Chief Edeh then charged the various Council FA Chairmen to ensure that the competition expected to produce two teams’ representatives from each Local Government Area is organised within the stipulated period.

He however, warned that “any Council FA Chairman who fails to organise any Council FA chairman who doesn’t ensure that FA Council Chairman Cup in the local government area and present at least two top teams as representatives to the State FA Secretariat, will be suspended indefinitely.”

While reviewing other criteria required at the competition, the BSFA Chairman noted that 2024 maiden edition produced Footballers who have already joined professional clubs within and outside Nigeria.

He said, “We made a lot of progress in that a lot of young boys were discovered in this competition last year. Some of them went to play with Lobi Stars, others went to play for various teams across the Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) teams. That, for me, is progress.

“I also want to acknowledge the effort of all the coaches in Benue State who have been consistent, in view of the lack of funds and still sacrificing from the little resources towards giving these young lads the very best.”

To this end, Chief Edeh announced another set of scholarships for 30 coaches – 18 who will head to Abuja for the upcoming coaching training at the Nigeria Institute for Sports (NIS) from September, and for more coaches who will excel at the end of the Benue FA Chairman’s Cup later in the year.

He recalled that before now, the BSFA has given up to 20 coaches scholarships to NIS, meaning by the end of 2025, 50 coaches would have benefited from the numerous scholarships.

The BSFA Chairman announced that soon , any academy coaches without at least NIS coaching qualification will not be allowed to operate in the State.

Acting Commissioner and Permanent Secretary, Benue State Ministry of Youth, Sports and Creativity, Dr. Philip Nongu, commended the exploits of the current BSFA leadership, saying, “First and foremost, in my 16 years as the FA secretary of this state, we have not witnessed what we have witnessed in 2 years of Chief Edeh ‘s leadership. I want to applaud him and urged the state’s FA board to do more.

“I want to say on behalf of the management and the staff of the ministry that we’re going to give you our backing. We will always support you. Do not hesitate to come to us any time you need anything.”

Head of Coaching and Training, Mr. Peter Obaike, who represented the Director of Benue State Sports Council assured of their readiness to continue nurturing discovered athletes in the State.