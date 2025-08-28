Ojulari raises the alarm, says NNPCL under attack

. As PENGASSAN applauds on-going reforms at NNPCL

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari has revealed that the company is facing attacks from individuals who do not have Nigeria’s best interests at heart and are opposed to the ongoing transformation efforts.

Ojulari made this disclosure during a meeting with a delegation from the Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

“We are under attack. We will not budge to short-term pressure, as it will not be in the best interest of Nigerians. You cannot drive change without a price, and the transformation is tough,” Ojulari explained.

Despite these attacks, Ojulari emphasized that the NNPC Management will not succumb to short-term pressure and will work for the larger interest of Nigerians.

The GCEO stressed that patience will be required from the Nigerian people to get to the other side of change, which will benefit Nigeria and her Citizens.

Ojulari revealed that his Management Team has prioritized reviving the nation’s refineries to put them back into a more sustainable and profitable venture.

The company is considering the Incorporated Joint Venture (IJV) model to ensure the refineries work sustainably going forward.

Ojulari assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not pressure him to do the wrong thing, and the company is focused on doing what is right for Nigeria.

He reiterated his commitment to stay focused on driving the mandate given to the team by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While thanking the leadership of the Union for its support, Ojulari assured them to stay calm and build resilience to stay focused during these trials.

“I am overwhelmed with the support from the union executives present here. The enemies of this company and Nigerians will not win,” he added.

Earlier, the President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo, thanked the NNPC Management for its partnership during the recently held 2025 PENGASSAN Energy & Labour Summit (PEALS) in Abuja.

Osifo assured Ojulari of PENGASSAN’s solidarity and commitment to working with the NNPC Management to ensure the stability of the system for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The Union also acknowledged the “remarkable milestones” recorded so far under the GCEO’s watch.

“Our pipelines are now working. Also, crude oil theft has significantly reduced, leading to increased production. As PENGASSAN, we assure you that we are solidly behind you. We will work with you and collaborate with your team to ensure the stability of the system for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he concluded.

The union is committed to collaborating with the NNPC Management to drive progress and stability in the industry.