Obasa cautions 57 council chairmen on crave for personal gains

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has urged the chairmen of the 20 Local Governments (LGs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to ensure that they provide the dividends of democracy for the people.

The Speaker stressed that the council bosses should make sure they make life comfortable for the people, adding they should de-emphasize the issue of money.

Addressing the Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Council Leaders and the Majority Leaders of the LGs and LCDAs in the state at a summit organised by the House, which held at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium in the Assembly premises on Thursday, Obasa said that they decided to invite them to avoid the mistakes of the past, when most council officials didn’t know their responsibilities.

The Speaker said that the lives, deaths and burials of the local governments and the LCDAs are in the hands of the state House of Assembly.

He emphasised that this was why the Assembly has made so many laws, including the laws that created the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ( LASIEC), the office of the Auditor General, and the laws that councillors rely upon to perform their duties amongst others.

“The House is ready to work with the local governments. We strongly believe that we are one and that we are members of the same family, which is why we must work together. We are not going to witch-hunt any local government. We are here to encourage you. We are members of the same family and so we must be able to talk to one another.

“The most important thing to us is the people because your mandate is from them. How do we serve them, we keep saying that our votes are dwindling. Who are the closest to the people? It is the local governments.

“If our votes are dwindling, we should blame the local government’s chairmen. Don’t just say you will spend eight years and go just like that without achieving anything.

“It is when you serve the people that you will benefit. Don’t just go there and say you only want to make money. Make sure you provide what you promised the people so that life after office will be convenient for you. There is no amount of money you appropriate that will sustain you if you don’t serve the people.

“We must fear God. I was also a councillor; you can go and verify what I did in my ward.

“You should have council chambers and necessary offices for your local governments. If you don’t have space, you can buy a building and convert it.

“You should not be happy when your councillors don’t have chambers. This used to be our old chamber, but now we have a new one. If you don’t take care of them, how do you develop your local government?

“Your councillors are your partners. They are not your subjects or subordinates. You must accord them respect and they must also respect you. We have the Governor, the Speaker and the Chief Judge of the state and each of them has role to play.

“If the Governor wants to spend money, he comes to the House, when we make laws, we pass the laws to them and the judiciary interprets the laws. So we should all work together.”

Obasa also advised the chairmen to discuss with people in the Community Development Areas (CDAs) and those in the Community Development Committee (CDCs).

He revealed that he is still living in his ward because he was able to achieve even as a councillor, while also urging the vice chairmen to be close to their chairmen.

In his response, the Chairman of Conferences 57 who is also the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Hon. Sesan Olowa, pledged that the council chairmen would work harmoniously with stakeholders and the councillors to entrench grassroots development.

Olowa also said that they would continue to improve on the development of the local councils, adding that they would keep doing their best for the people.