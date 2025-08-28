LAWMA trains pupils on planet safety

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has trained pupils on practical demonstrations in understanding of waste management and environmental sustainability.

In a statement signed by Folashade Kadiri (Mrs, Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, the agency concluded the 2025 edition of its annual Summer School Programme organised through LAWMA Academy.

The three-week intensive session, held at LAWMA’s headquarters Ijora-Olopa, brought together pupils from schools across Lagos to learn, innovate, and engage in sustainability-focused activities.

This year’s programme, themed ‘Saving the planet one step at a time’, featured a rich blend of classroom lessons, practical demonstrations and field trips, aimed at deepening participants’ understanding of waste management and environmental sustainability.

Pupils took part in recycling and upcycling workshops, creating centre tables and frames from tyres, plant vases from PET bottle covers, and ottomans from PET bottles and foam.

They also visited Mouka Limited, a foam and mattress manufacturer, to learn how waste is managed in the company.

In the same vien, a lecture on marine life, was delivered by the Lekan Bakare Foundation, which enlightened the pupils on the dangers of ocean littering and its harmful effects on marine ecosystems.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, commended the participants, noting: “Our children are the future custodians of the environment. By equipping them with the right knowledge and mindset, we are investing in a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos.

He encouraged them to continue to be the best in what they do and prayed for their success”.

A major highlight of the event was the actualization of the Managing Director’s pledge during the opening ceremony to give the best-performing student an opportunity to serve as “One Day MD.”

At the closing ceremony, this promise was fulfilled as Ayedun Emmanuel Ire eventually emerged as the outstanding student and was officially announced as the lucky winner of the prestigious role.

Other highlights include, the ‘Cooking without Waste’ session, where overripe bananas were used to make banana pancakes, and stale bread was transformed into sweet butter bread.

