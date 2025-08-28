Deputy Speaker, Kalu urges Ndigbo to participate in Continuous Voter Registration

21.9 C
by Peter Anayo092

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja 

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has called on the people of the South East geopolitical zone to actively participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) organized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu expressed concerns over the reports of low turnout of Igbo people in the process so far.

The Deputy Speaker said that the voter exercise is a crucial step in ensuring that the voices of the people are heard.

Decrying the poor statistics of people so far registered, Kalu said that it could have implications for the region’s ability to influence outcomes of future elections.

He stressed that active participation of the region in the process would enable the people to fully exercise their franchise and choose their right leaders during elections.

The Deputy Speaker therefore, encouraged the people to seize the opportunity offered to them by the electoral umpire to visit the registration centres around them and enroll en masse in the ongoing exercise.

“If we want development, we must show we want to be part of the decision-making mechanism and that starts by preparing to vote and be voted for. Beyond party lines, let the region show our strength by the volumn of registered voters from the Igbo nation.

“This is an opportunity to be part of the decision making mechanism of government.

“Development is for every one and democracy has dividends for participation, so, let’s participate now”, Kalu said.

