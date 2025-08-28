August 28, 2025
Court dismisses motion seeking to stop Rivers LGA elections

by Peter Anayo0403

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed a motion ex parte order seeking to stop the August 30th Local Government Council elections in the state.

Presiding Judge, Justice Stephen Jumbo, in his ruling in a suit filed by a Port Harcourt-based legal Practitioner, Williams Abayomi-Stanley, against President Bola Tinubu and Attorney General of the Federation, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and it’s Chairman, said the application for motion ex parte lacks merit and thereby dismissed it.

Justice Jumbo, however, granted a motion ex parte order for substituted service to the defendants but directed that the conduct of the August 30th Local Government Council elections should go ahead as scheduled and adjourned till the 10th of September, 2025, for a hearing on the substantive suit.

Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, counsel to the claimant, Godsent Elewa, said his client is in court to seek for interpretation of a section of the RSIEC law and the Constitution of Nigeria as amended, if the president has the legal powers to appoint a Chairman and members of RSIEC to conduct local government council elections in the state.

Elewa, while narrating what actually transpired in court that led to the dismissal of his application, welcomed the ruling of the court which also granted one of his motions and expressed his readiness to continue with the proceeding on the next adjourned date.

 

