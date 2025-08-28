CALMHAF Foundation trains 35 children on emotional intelligence

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The Cope and Live Mental Health Awareness Foundation (CALMHAF) has trained and empowered 35 children on emotional intelligence skills and tools to thrive in personal, academic and social settings for a brighter future.

The emotional intelligence and mental alertness bootcamp (training), which was conducted over four transformative sessions in Enugu between Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, and Aug. 26, 2025, involved children between the ages of six and 15.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the bootcamp on Thursday in Enugu, the Executive Director of CALMHAF, Rev. Chukwudiebube Nwachukwu, said that the bootcamp activities, included: play therapy, multi-sport engagements, art expression, mindfulness exercises and role-playing among others.

Nwachukwu, who also doubles as the Founder of the foundation, said that the targeted lessons of the training tagged “The GlowPulse EQ Bootcamp” centred on resilience, setting personal boundaries, emotional validation, and appropriate emotional expression.

According to him, the GlowPulse EQ Bootcamp has equipped participants with emotional intelligence skills to navigate life’s challenges.

“The curriculum featured interactive workshops, mindfulness exercises, role-playing scenarios, empathy-building games, self-confidence boosters, multi-sport activities, art expression, and specialized sessions on resilience, boundaries, emotional validation, and appropriate emotional expression, all facilitated by trained professionals in a safe and inclusive environment.

“The bootcamp delivered significant benefits across multiple domains, reinforcing CALMHAF’s commitment to addressing mental health challenges and fostering youth development.

“The impact is categorized as follows: direct benefits to the child; benefits to their schools (educational sharp minds); benefits to their homes; and benefits to their communities,” he said.

He said that the various sessions equipped participants (the children) with a deeper understanding of their personal emotional landscape, the tools to cultivate empathy, and the ability to express emotions appropriately in various contexts.

The executive director appreciated Coli Mental Health Academy for coordinating the training; while lauding the foundation partners – The Andover Hotel, Rangers International Football Club Foundation, Qaps, and Carmelite Prisoners interest Organisation (CAPIO) – for their support.

Speaking, the General Manager of Rangers International FC, Barr. Amobi Ezeaku, urged the participants to embrace emotional intelligence as a tool for personal growth and leadership.

Ezeaku noted that everything learnt in the bootcamp would prepare and fortify a child for future life and career challenges and help them discover themselves better and relate well with others.

“I must commend CALMHAF Foundation for bringing this vital and impactful bootcamp (training), which is only done in advanced countries, to our children in Enugu and for them to gain from it,” he said.

Corroborating, the Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Mr Patrick Ubru, lauded CALMHAF Foundation and parents who ensured that their children gained from the vital emotional intelligence bootcamp.

Ubru said, “I consider you children privileged and favoured, and there are many children out there, who are not privileged to acquire such rare knowledge, which will never be taught in your normal schools.

“If we adults have such an opportunity to gain the knowledge of emotional intelligence as you; our lives will be better and we might have made tremendous progress in life and the world become a peaceful and better place.”

CALMHAF noted that the emotional intelligence bootcamp would be undertaken in each long school vacations.

