Anambra Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers, a deserter soldier

..recovers arms, ammunition

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command, in a swift operation, arrested five suspected members of a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate following a report that a victim was abducted on his farmland at Isiagu, Awka, and later released after ransom was paid.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), disclosed in a press release that, “Acting on credible intelligence, Police Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu, stormed the hideout of the suspects at Notoko, Awka, which led to the arrest of the following persons: Michael Nwobodo ‘M’ 30 yrs, Eze Friday ‘M’ 29 yrs, Uche Okolo ‘M’ 23 yrs, Chinedu Gilbert ‘M’ 29 yrs and Dominic Oraz ‘M’ 38 yrs (a confessed deserter of the Nigerian Army).

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: 6 automatic pump-action guns, 63 rounds of live cartridges, one microscope, 5 machetes, one military cap, 2 police teargas canisters, handcuffs, a robber’s rocket launcher, criminal charms, 3 Motorola walkie-talkies, one jack knife, one power bank and cash sum of ₦26,000.00 only”.

He said that during interrogation, one of the suspects, Dominic Oraz, confessed to having deserted the Nigerian Army in November 2024.

Meanwhile, necessary enquiries have commenced with the authority to guide Police action and prosecution of other suspects.

Ikenga added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, had while commending the operatives for their gallantry, urged residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant and to continue to report suspicious activities to the Police for prompt action.

He also assured Ndi Anambra of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating violent crimes in the state.