August 28, 2025
Trending now

Lagos to overhaul oil and gas sector as Assembly strengthens Energy Bill

Anambra Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers, a deserter soldier

Otti reassures timely realisation of Modular Refinery in Abia

Anambra at 37: Stop criticisms, Dubai not built in years, skyscrapers will…

Police invade Rivers Community, arrest many after youths flogged Inspector, 2 others…

BSFA Chairman doles out N.7m to Victorious Lobi U-19 Team

*Over 5m up for grabs as 2025 Benue FA Chairman Cup kicks…

Access Holdings appoints Innocent Ike as substantive Group MD/CEO

Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu Honoured for 25 Years in Nollywood, declares bid for…

$41bn external reserves: Experts urge FG to enhance Nigerians welfare 

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Anambra Police arrest 5 suspected kidnappers, a deserter soldier

by Peter Anayo036

..recovers arms, ammunition

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

The Anambra State Police Command, in a swift operation, arrested five suspected members of a notorious armed robbery and kidnapping syndicate following a report that a victim was abducted on his farmland at Isiagu, Awka, and later released after ransom was paid.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), disclosed in a press release that, “Acting on credible intelligence, Police Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu, stormed the hideout of the suspects at Notoko, Awka, which led to the arrest of the following persons: Michael Nwobodo ‘M’ 30 yrs, Eze Friday ‘M’ 29 yrs, Uche Okolo ‘M’ 23 yrs, Chinedu Gilbert ‘M’ 29 yrs and Dominic Oraz ‘M’ 38 yrs (a confessed deserter of the Nigerian Army).

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: 6 automatic pump-action guns, 63 rounds of live cartridges, one microscope, 5 machetes, one military cap, 2 police teargas canisters, handcuffs, a robber’s rocket launcher, criminal charms, 3 Motorola walkie-talkies, one jack knife, one power bank and cash sum of ₦26,000.00 only”.

He said that during interrogation, one of the suspects, Dominic Oraz, confessed to having deserted the Nigerian Army in November 2024.

Meanwhile, necessary enquiries have commenced with the authority to guide Police action and prosecution of other suspects.

Ikenga added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, had while commending the operatives for their gallantry, urged residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant and to continue to report suspicious activities to the Police for prompt action.

He also assured Ndi Anambra of the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating violent crimes in the state.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Controversy Erupts Over Relocation of Kolo Creek RDA Headquarters To Emeyal in Bayelsa

Editor

ICPC Chairman cautions lawyer against frivolous petitions against anti-corruption agencies, judges

Editor

19 year old, three others arrested in Anambra for kidnapping

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO