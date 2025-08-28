21.9 C
Entertainment

Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu Honoured for 25 Years in Nollywood, declares bid for AGN Presidency

by Peter Anayo075

The Nigerian film industry is celebrating one of its finest as veteran actor, producer, and leader, Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, was honored in Abuja for his 25 years of outstanding contributions to Nollywood. The celebration came just as Yakubu officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Yakubu, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has built a reputation as a versatile actor and producer whose credits span stage performances, television series, and blockbuster films. Over the years, he has also played a pivotal role in the growth of the Guild, serving as its National Secretary for six years.

Presenting the award, the AGN president commended Yakubu’s legacy:
“Abubakar Yakubu is a rare gem in our industry. He has worn many hats — as actor, producer, and leader — and in each role, he has excelled. His tenure as National Secretary brought stability and vision to the Guild. Today, we honor not just his artistry, but his leadership and dedication.”

Taking the podium, Yakubu expressed deep gratitude:
“This honor is humbling. I have spent 25 years telling stories, but this award belongs to every actor, producer, and storyteller who believes in Nollywood. I dedicate it to my family, who have been my strength, and to my colleagues who continue to push the boundaries of African cinema.”

Shortly after receiving the honor, Yakubu launched his campaign to lead the Guild under the banner: “Continuity with Fresh Innovations for a Better AGN.” His campaign promises focus on progress, inclusivity, and professionalism.

“It’s about time for AGN to experience continuity with innovation,” Yakubu declared. “We must build on the gains we have made, but also open the door to fresh ideas. My dream is to reposition the Guild for greater relevance and inclusivity, where every actor — young or old — feels at home.”

Supporters at the event described him as a “versatile, focused team player” and an “experienced, trusted strategist.” One supporter added: “Abubakar Yakubu has the track record. He is the kind of leader AGN needs at this critical time.”

As applause filled the hall, Yakubu summed up his mission:
“I have given my time, my talent, and my heart to Nollywood for 25 years. Now I want to give even more — by serving as National President of our Guild. Together, the show must go on.”

 

