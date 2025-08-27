28.5 C
Politics

Tinubu will ease hardship before year-end –Fadahunsi

by Peter Anayo0147

..urges citizens to embrace farming

 

TUNDE  ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is taking significant steps to end the economic hardship currently affecting the country before the end of the year.

Speaking during a media parley with newsmen, in Ilase-Ijesha, on Tuesday, Fadahunsi explained that the hardship has been planted before the Tinubu’s administration, stressing that the President is working to change the narrative through major reforms, infrastructural development and direct interventions.

His words, “the hardship must come down before the end of the year, that is what I can assure you. The hardship was planted long before Tinubu came.

“Look at where he governed. Apart from traffic, which is a result of the influx of people, he doesn’t have any problems with bad roads here and there, and the federal government’s presence is always there.

“We asked him to bring that to this place. He has agreed to the road, and I am very sure he might have awarded it or summoned the minister and the permanent secretary. So before this rainy season is over, you will see machines on the road.”

He added that the President had directed state governors to invest more in grassroots development, particularly in food production.

He noted that any governor who fails to do so risks losing credibility in the face of rising allocations.

“Automatically, before the end of this year, things will go down. Just recently, when we went for the NEC meeting, he advised the Governors to go deep into the local areas and invest more.

“That’s an executive order and I am very sure any Governor that does not do that will lose his credibility because of the quantum of money being allocated to them.”

He, however, called on citizens to embrace farming, saying it is the most sustainable way to bring down the cost of living.

“So I advise everybody to embrace farming, no matter how little it might be, and let the food production rise, so prices can come down,” he concluded.

 

