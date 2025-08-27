22.3 C
Tinubu Congratulates NPA MD, Abubakar Dantsoho on his election as IAPH Vice President (Africa)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on his election as Vice President (Africa) of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

 

Dr. Dantsoho joins the management team of the IAPH for a two-year term.

 

The 70-year-old global association serves as the voice for seaports worldwide and will mark its anniversary on October 7 in Kobe, Japan.

 

The President thanks the members of the IAPH for the confidence reposed in Dantsoho by entrusting him with the position, just as they did in 2017, when Hadiza Bala Usman, one of Dantsoho’s predecessors, was similarly elected.

 

President Tinubu believes that the election of the NPA Managing Director will boost Nigeria’s ambition to tap into the global marine and blue economy.

 

The President encourages Dantsoho to continue his efforts to reposition the NPA, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s goal of expanding its economy to $1 trillion by 2030.

 

 

 

