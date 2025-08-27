TICAD 9: Nigerian Women Innovators Take Center Stage , Paving the Way for a Tech-Driven Future

Nigerian women are making their mark on the global stage, showcasing innovative solutions and driving a new narrative of tech-led growth at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). Held in Yokohama, Japan, the conference, themed “Co-Create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” served as a critical platform for leaders and investors to forge partnerships and explore new avenues for the continent’s development.

At a key thematic event focused on the future of Africa’s startup ecosystems, three Nigerian women innovators, all finalists from the IgniteHer Bootcamp for Women Entrepreneurs, pitched their groundbreaking solutions to a distinguished audience of Japanese investors and global partners. This bootcamp, a joint initiative by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was specifically designed to dismantle the significant barriers that women face in the tech world, including limited access to funding and mentorship.

One of the standout presentations came from a female innovator Kemisola Bolarinwa, Founder, Nextwear Technologies, who showcased a cutting-edge, AI-powered device for early detection of potential breast abnormalities. This solution leverages technology to address a critical health challenge, demonstrating the power of grassroots innovation in public health.

Another pitch came from Anita Ngeri, founder of Nibi’s Tech, an educational technology company that aims to provide young Nigerians with digital skills for the future. The company partners with schools, particularly in the Niger Delta region, to offer hands-on training in subjects like coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, and web design. Nibi’s Tech is focused on bridging the digital divide and nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders.

Odion Ikyo, Co-Founder of PrimeSafePath Solutions, also pitched her company’s flagship product, MaternalRecord Pro. This platform is Nigeria’s first AI-powered, multi-tenant data automation system, designed to replace outdated paper records in Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs). By enabling real-time data capture and early risk detection, MaternalRecord Pro aims to significantly reduce maternal mortality rates across the nation.

The presence of these innovators at the event highlighted not only Nigeria’s vibrant tech ecosystem but also the pivotal role of women-led startups in shaping Africa’s future. Their participation aligns with the objectives of Project NINJA, JICA’s flagship initiative dedicated to building robust startup ecosystems, expanding funding opportunities, and fostering strategic partnerships between African startups and Japanese investors.

As Nigeria continues to advance its digital transformation agenda, NITDA remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and strengthening global collaborations to unlock new opportunities for inclusive economic growth. This event underscores a powerful message: empowering women in technology is not just about equity, but a strategic economic imperative for national development.