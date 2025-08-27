28.5 C
August 27, 2025
Three arrested for armed robbery in Enugu, firearms, other ammunition recovered from suspects

by Peter Anayo0100

COSMAS  CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Police have arrested three men in Enugu for armed robbery.  The suspects are Okafor Chukwuka, 28. He was arrested at Nara, Agbani Division, for snatching a motorcycle at gunpoint.

The other suspects: Emeka Odo, 45, and Ugochukwu Eze, 35, were arrested at Obollo Afor, Udenu police division, for robbing a motorcyclist.

The police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, in a release, indicated that it was the police’s vigorous clamp down on crime that made their arrests possible.

According to Ndukwe, in the early hours of 20th August 2025, police operatives attached to the Command’s Agbani Area Command, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Okafor Chukwuka (male, aged 28), and recovered a locally made double-barrel gun from him.

“Preliminary investigations linked the suspect to an armed robbery incident that occurred in Nara Unataeze, Nkanu East LGA, about two weeks earlier, during which a motorcycle was snatched at gunpoint”.

 

