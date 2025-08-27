PFN Lagos Chapter marks strategic, spiritual milestones, one year of transformative impact

L-r … Director Interministerial. Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Rev Dr Oladele Ajayi.; Deputy Chairman, Rev Mrs Janet Onaolapo; Chairman (PFN) Lagos State, Pastor Yemi Davids; Secretary (PFN) Rev .Dr. Udo Agomuonso. during a press Conference to celebrate one year anniversary & their achievement, held in Lagos on 26/ 8 /2025 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Lagos Chapter has embarked on a remarkable journey of strategic restructuring and spiritual renewal over the past year, achieving significant milestones that underscore its commitment to grassroots empowerment, evangelism, and leadership development.

Speaking at the event, the PFN Chairman, Pastor Yemi Davids, stated that the body, as part of its transformation agenda, has reviewed its message content to be preached to worshippers to enable people to discard the culture of corruption and *to* instill patriotism.

David, who doubles as the Pastor in charge of the Global Impact Church, described corrupt practices as the bane of society that transcends public office holders and affects the perceptions and behaviors of ordinary people on the streets.

According to him, if *we are to get it right in every facet of our national life, a concerted effort must be made toward reorientation that fosters*social redeeming values necessary for the nation’s growth and development.

The PFN, as a body, has embarked on training its preachers to equip them for impacting people through daily sermons and Sunday messages based on the new preaching template,” he said. *”The country cannot progress if its people are deep in corruption and slander; rather, progress is achievable when people imbibe the right ideals and place national interest above personal gain.”

Also speaking at the event, the Shepherd of the Chapel of Christ the Light Church, Alausa, Ikeja, Pastor Dele Ajayi, highlighted that one of the new content messages capable of positively impacting people’s daily conduct was the “Mannerless Christian.”

Ajayi, an executive member of the body, *noted that he has adopted the preaching of this topic in his church to promote doing things right and to influence society positively.

PFN Vice Chairman, Rev. Janet Onolapo, expressed regret over the killings in Benue and other parts of the country. She affirmed that the body will not relent in its humanitarian efforts to assist the needy but will continue*praying for peace to prevent displacement and the need for relief interventions.

In September and October 2024, the chapter inaugurated all PFN Provincial Chairmen, initiating a leadership reorganization that focused on decentralized governance. This move *fostered*greater unity among blocs, *streamlined operations, and enhanced grassroots engagement across Lagos. The restructuring *laid a solid foundation for subsequent initiatives aimed at deepening spiritual and community impact.

November 2024 saw the convening of the PFN Ministers’ Conference — a strategic spiritual summit designed to align ministers with the “New Dawn” vision. Attendees were equipped with tools for transformational leadership and ministry excellence, renewing their zeal for service.

Throughout May and June 2025, the chapter’s leadership conducted impactful visits to key provinces, including Eti Osa, Ibeju Lekki, Ikeja, and Apapa. These visits *fostered trust, resolved internal challenges, and strengthened collaborative initiatives. A notable achievement was the GO Outreach Evangelism campaign on May 30-31, which spanned all 21 provinces and reached over one million souls—solidifying PFN Lagos’s reputation as a leader in urban evangelism.

June was a month of intensive training and empowerment. Virtual and physical financial induction sessions improved stewardship and transparency among leaders. The PFN Women Wing Conference, themed “Awakening to God’s Divine Purpose,” galvanized women in ministry, mentorship, and societal influence, *elevating their leadership roles and voices.

A series of impactful visits, including those to Ikeja and Apapa, *fostered dialogue on reconciliation and partnership, promoting unity and a collaborative spirit. Additionally, the Benue Relief Campaign, in partnership with SESOR and Acts of Mercy, mobilized over M42 million in humanitarian aid, demonstrating PFN Lagos’s capacity for social responsibility amid national crises.

August 2025 marked a pivotal governance review during the State Physical Executive Council Meeting, setting the stage for future strategic engagements. The chapter celebrated its one-year anniversary on August 31, reflecting on achievements, sharing testimonies, and unveiling ambitious goals for the year ahead.

Currently, the chapter is actively mobilizing Lagos chapters for the PFN 40th National Anniversary awareness campaign, emphasizing faith, leadership, and lasting impact.

As PFN Lagos continues to chart a course of strategic growth and spiritual renewal, its milestones highlight a vibrant year of transformation—propelling the chapter toward greater influence and service in Nigeria’s religious landscape.

