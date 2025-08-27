August 27, 2025
Trending now

Civil Society Groups urge Tinubu to order release of abducted Palestinian leader…

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Lagos State  Press Conference celebrates first anniversary, achievements in…

APC says recent by-election victories, an affirmation of acceptance by Nigerians

UN, NDDC collaborate on sustainable development goals

MAN rejects reintroduction of 4% FOB, wants FG to halt implementation

NCDMB, Coppercrux, Engage South-South Youths on CNG Technologies, Opportunities in Value Chains

UN, NDDC Collaborate on Sustainable Development Goals

Dangote installs cameras on CNG trucks, recertifying all truck drivers

Savannah Energy Targets Increase in Uquo Field Production Capacity

Akpabio tasks Nigerians to maintain, protect govt facilities in their Communities

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Lagos State  Press Conference celebrates first anniversary, achievements in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0135

R-L…Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Lagos State (PFN), Pastor Yemi Davids; Deputy Chairman, , Rev Mrs Janet Onaolapo;  Director, Interministerial.  (PFN)  Rev Dr Oladele  Ajayi.;  Member (PFN)  advisory council, Dr. Akin Akinpelu, during a press Conference to celebrate one year anniversary & their achievement, held in Lagos yesterday, PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…  Director Interministerial. Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria   (PFN)  Rev Dr Oladele  Ajayi. Deputy Chairman,  Rev Mrs Janet Onaolapo; Chairman (PFN) Lagos State, Pastor Yemi Davids; Secretary  (PFN) Rev .Dr. Udo Agomuonso.

L-r …Deputy Chairman,  Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria   (PFN) Lagos,  Rev Mrs Janet Onaolapo; Chairman (PFN) Lagos State, Pastor Yemi Davids; Secretary   (PFN) Rev. Dr. Udo Agomuonso;  Chairman of Alimosho Province (PFN) Apostle (Dr.) Iyke Ejiaku, Coordinator of Women’s wing (PFN), Mrs. Josephine Asiwaju, President, Association of Church Reputation Managers, Pastor Joseph ‘Yemi   Adeniran, during a press Conference to celebrate one year anniversary & their achievement, held in Lagos yesterday … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

May Day rally 2025 held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

2024 Budget Appraisal, Meeting with Ministry of Solid Minerals, reliant agencies held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Shettima, Arthur Eze, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, Peter Obi, Grace Ifejirika and Prof Atanmo’s Children’s wedding in Lagos.

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO