PalmPay, Glo Celebrate more winners in Ongoing “Recharge and Win” Promo 

The “Recharge and Win” promo, launched by PalmPay and Glo on June 19, 2025, has been rewarding loyal customers with fantastic prizes and exclusive bonuses. With the promo ending by August 23, 2025, more winners have been announced, and more prizes are up for grabs.

Recent winners include Michael Emmanuel from Lagos, winner of an Infinix Hot smartphone, Perpetual Amos, winner of an Infinix Hot 40i, Semiu Adekunle Abegunde, winner of an Infinix Hot 40i and Josiah Oluwasegun Adewale, winner of Oraimo Earbuds.

Sharing his experience, a visibly elated Michael Emmanuel said, “I’m so excited! I didn’t expect it. I received a call informing me I’d won, and I went live to confirm it was real. I’ve been using PalmPay for two years, and winning this is amazing. I’ll keep using PalmPay and encourage everyone to recharge their Glo line on the app; you could win too.”

On how to benefit in the exciting offer , the statement said Interested customers should download the PalmPay app, link their Glo number, purchase airtime or data via PalmPay to increase their chances of winning and Join the live draw every Friday on PalmPay’s social media channels.

The promo offers up to 6% cashback on Glo airtime or data purchases, a 100% bonus on recharges for new Glo data subscribers and exciting prizes, including an iPhone 15 Pro and Infinix Hot 40.