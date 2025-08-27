28.5 C
Lagos
August 27, 2025
Trending now

Hard work : CLO urges PSC, IGP to promote Onitsha police Commander…

PalmPay, Glo Celebrate more winners in Ongoing “Recharge and Win” Promo 

FMAFS , AFGSAN to collaborate for food sufficiency, economic expansion

Three arrested for armed robbery in Enugu, firearms, other ammunition recovered from…

Oyo govt partners European firm to develop Oluyole Free Trade Zone

Nigeria must tackle plastic pollution now

Dangote installs cameras on CNG trucks, recertifying all truck drivers

Tinubu will ease hardship before year-end –Fadahunsi

Adeleke assures timely completion, quality delivery of infrastructural projects

Amb. Umar Liya Damagun emerges as new Nat’l Chairman of PDP in…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Brands

PalmPay, Glo Celebrate more winners in Ongoing “Recharge and Win” Promo 

by Editor045

The “Recharge and Win” promo, launched by PalmPay and Glo on June 19, 2025, has been rewarding loyal customers with fantastic prizes and exclusive bonuses. With the promo ending by August 23, 2025, more winners have been announced, and more prizes are up for grabs.

Recent winners include Michael Emmanuel from Lagos, winner of an Infinix Hot smartphone, Perpetual Amos, winner of an Infinix Hot 40i, Semiu Adekunle Abegunde, winner of an Infinix Hot 40i and Josiah Oluwasegun Adewale, winner of Oraimo Earbuds.

Sharing his experience, a visibly elated Michael Emmanuel said, “I’m so excited! I didn’t expect it. I received a call informing me I’d won, and I went live to confirm it was real. I’ve been using PalmPay for two years, and winning this is amazing. I’ll keep using PalmPay and encourage everyone to recharge their Glo line on the app; you could win too.”

On how to benefit in the exciting offer , the statement said Interested customers should download the PalmPay app, link their Glo number, purchase airtime or data via PalmPay to increase their chances of winning and Join the live draw every Friday on PalmPay’s social media channels.

The promo offers up to 6% cashback on Glo airtime or data purchases, a 100% bonus on recharges for new Glo data subscribers and exciting prizes, including an iPhone 15 Pro and Infinix Hot 40.

Related posts

PalmPay Partners AXA Mansard Health to Make Digital Insurance Accessible and Affordable for Nigerians

Editor

Konga Yakata 2024: Massive Discounts and Exciting Deals Await Shoppers

Editor

Unlocking Nigeria’s Future: Harnessing the Transformative Power of the Digital Economy

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO