NITDA commends Bayelsa over ICT hub project as Gov Diri calls for partnership

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The national information technology development agency (NITDA) has commended the Bayelsa State government for its vision, plans and facilities already on ground to run a world class information, communication and technology (ICT) centre in the

state.

The director, corporate planning and strategy, NITDA, and Leader of a four man delegation from the agency, Dr. Dimie Wariowei, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to governor Douye Diri, in government house, Yenagoa, on monday.

Dr Wariowei, who described the structures and planning of the ICT Hub located at the central business district area of Yenagoa, the state capital, explained that the delegation was sent by the director general of NITDA to assess the facility.

According to him, the report of the assessment visit would give a better idea of what the state ICT Hub actually requires to ensure not only a seamless flag-off of the project but also its sustainability to meet the aspirations of the Bayelsa government and NITDA.

He said: “We had gone to the Hub to have a first hand assessment of what is there as directed by my director general who was here earlier this year,we are quite impressed with the structures and planning of the place.

“With what we have seen, we now have an idea of what the state really requires and the intervention we can give to the state as an agency, we will go back and report what we have seen and come up with specifics on what we will do to the hub.

“You know, NITDA has the experience in this kind of settings. We are the regulator of IT; whatever that has to do with IT in this country has to come from us.

“We have seen similar projects done elsewhere and the shortcomings of those projects,but we are assuring Bayelsa that we will guide you to avoid such pitfalls.

“We will make sure that our interaction with Bayelsa will be one that is full-proof, and that, we will be able to meet the aspirations of the the Bayelsa State Government as well as achieve the mandate of NITDA.”

Responding, governor Douye Diri, expressed gratitude to the delegation and particularly the director general of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, for making good his earlier promise of working with the Bayelsa state government to ensure the successful take-off of the ICT project.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, also expressed readiness to collaborate with the national information technology development agency (NITDA) in setting up a joint team to work out modalities in terms of equipment and other requirements of the centre.

He described the ICT project as one of his administration’s deliberate efforts to create jobs for the youths, promote computer literacy as well as reduce crime and criminality to its barest minimum in the state.

His words,we are happy for your visit, and grateful to the director general of NITDA for making good his promise. almost everybody makes promises, but it’s people with character that keep promises clearly, your DG is a man of character and integrity.

“We are excited you have gone to see that what we have on the ground at our ICT Hub is quite massive and mind-blowing. We want to use the ICT Hub to engage our youths productively to divert their minds and attention from social vices and crimes.

So, we are very ready to collaborate with NITDA to set up a joint working group to take up issues relating to hardware and software, in order to set up the place effectively.

Other members of the NITDA delegation to Bayelsa for the assessment visit included the director of infrastructure, Mr. Oladejo Olawunmi; the head, legal and board matters, Ms Elizabeth Itekim and the special adviser to the director-general, Mr. Lukman Lamid.