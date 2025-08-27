Hard work : CLO urges PSC, IGP to promote Onitsha police Commander to DCP

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Satisfied with the performance of the Onitsha Police Area Commander, Mr. Chidi Nzota, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), especially in crime management in Onitsha, Anambra state, the Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Anambra State branch, on Wednesday, urged the Police Service Commission, PSC and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun to promote Nzota to his next rank, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP).

Making the urge in Awka, the state chairman of CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, stated that Nzota has brought honour and glory to the Nigeria Police Force through his unprecedented, selfless, patriotic services and sacrifices.

“It is pertinent to note that since his assumption of office in October last year, Nzota diligently and assiduously discharges his constitutional duties, which have drastically reduced crimes and criminalities in all the Police Divisions under his watch,” CLO chairman disclosed.

In a press statement signed and issued to newsmen in Awka, State capital, by Ezekwueme and his secretary, Chidi Mbah, tagged, “Honesty is a very expensive gift that is expected from cheap people”,

Ezekwueme described ACP Nzota as a detribalized Nigerian patriot, an epitome of humility, empathy and apostle of socio- economic justice.

“He introduced more strategic approaches in combating crimes and criminalities by convening town hall meetings with stakeholders, residents, landlords and commercial bus drivers .

He solicited for citizens to be law-abiding, and their unequal support, solidarity, prayers and giving useful information to law enforcement agents which has reduced crimes to lowest ebb.

“CLO is humbled and overwhelmed by Nzota’s prompt actions in every distress call and he personally leads onslaught against criminals.

His continued visit to Police Divisions under his jurisdiction has boosted morals of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, citizenry and residents as nightlife has returned in Onitsha and its environs.

“His application of wisdom, experience, and expertise in settling civil matters give satisfaction to those involved.It is no exaggeration that AC Nzota is our envisaged police officer.

He inculcated patriotism, professionalism, hard-work, discipline and protection of human rights to officers and men under his command.

“He decongested Police cells and directed DPOs to ensure prompt and free granting of bails to suspects on civil matters and ensure strict compliance to the constitution and Police Act while discharging their constitutional duties.

“It is on record that he used his wisdom, wealth of experience, justice, impartiality and patriotism to amicably resolve crises in various markets in Onitsha and its environs to the satisfaction of both parties involved,” he stated.

In view of his sterling and outstanding performances, CLO graciously urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Police Service Commission (PSC) to elevate him to his next rank of ACP, to motivate him to do more.

