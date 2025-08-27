FMAFS , AFGSAN to collaborate for food sufficiency, economic expansion

L -R… the AFGSAN Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Ahmed Fanbeguwa and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, during the courtesy visit in Abuja.

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) has assured its readiness to Partner with the Amana Farmers and Grains Supplies Association of Nigeria (AFGSAN) in order to achieve Food Sovereignty, Economic Diversification and enhancement of the income of Nigerian Farmers.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the delegation of Amana Farmers and Grains Supplies Association of Nigeria led by its Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Ahmed Fanbeguwa at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Abuja, recently, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari stated that the federal government would provide the enabling environment, policies, and access to capital as well as credit to assist Nigerian farmers in the agricultural ecosystem.

Kyari said that the robust collaboration and partnership of farmers associations like AFGSAN would ensure success in the Agricultural sector in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

He noted that the collaboration would ensure that the country achieved food sovereignty and economic growth.

He added that ‘’ We need the private sector, and you are the major drivers of the economy.

The government provides policy and support for the private sector to thrive and ensure economic diversification.

The Minister stated that ’’ the ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigeria National Identity Management Commission (NNIMC), to come up with an authentic farmer and farmland registry’’.

He revealed We are going to implement the pilot phase in Nasarawa state, where we will identify farmland that is cultivated.

You will see a farmland that is cultivated and also the farmer cultivating that farmland.

He appealed that there is a need for AFGSAN and other credible associations to assist the ministry by ensuring that genuine farmers would be registered.

He pointed out that ‘’ it will ensure that government interventions in the Agriculture sector will get to the intended farmers, not the farmer by name, but the farmers that cultivate and produce crops for Nigeria’’.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Amana Farmers and Grain Supplies Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Haruna Ahmed Fanbeguwa, stated that the association would continue to support and collaborate with the ministry in all its activities, particularly in the implementation of laudable projects of sustainable agriculture in the country.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2