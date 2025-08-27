Civil Society Groups urge Tinubu to order release of abducted Palestinian leader Abu Ibrahim, others

*Says fragile Nigerian state cannot toy with fire

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The United Action for Democracy UAD and Workbond International Network WIN two frontline civil society organisations, have said that the group, as voices in the trenches, is disturbed and alarmed that the Nigerian state apparatus of coercion is inadvertently allowed to be deployed into the fratricidal Middle East feud between Israel and Palestine.

The CSOs sternly warned that Nigeria would be comfortably on the slide to Golgotha if the President Bola Tinubu’s government allows the country to be drawn into Israeli Vs Palestinian unending crisis.

This position was canvassed at a press briefing and a joint statement signed by Messers Omotaje Olawale Saint of WIN and Kunle Ajayi Wiseman of UAD at a press briefing organized by the group at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Wednesday.

The group said that the recent arrest of leaders of the Palestinian community in Nigeria has sparked outrage and deep concern, following reports that Nigerian security forces abducted them in a manner that violates due process and globally recognized fundamental human rights’ principles, tenets and conventions, which the Nigerian State is party to.

Part of the statement reads: “We, unequivocally condemn the Palestine / Israeli hostilities as carefully designed ” Imperial, Neo Colonial Colony, Proxy Imbroglio!

“Nigeria can ill afford being dragged willy- nilly into the Middle East burning crisis. It is appropriate to note that we are battling with a battered economy, fragile security, Farmers / Herders clashes and orgies of social vices.

Nigeria cannot blindfoldedly be deployed as proxy, errand tool in the Israel vs Palestine belligerences!

“We call on President Tinubu’s government to immediately release the Palestinian Leader and other leaders of the Palestinian community in Nigeria”.

The group further stated that it is highly important that operators of the Nigerian state recognize the fundamentals of Nigeria’s federation as that of a union that includes unity in diversity, non secularism, recognition of strength in its heterogeneity, respect of its enshrined constitutionalism, human rights, democratic principles and values.

The group said that it beckons on us all and persons of good conscience to rally round the obviously underdog in the Middle East tussle adding that the country cannot afford to toy with fire.

They argued that the recent gestapo like abduction of Palestinians in the country pricked their conscience to take a stand for humanity.

The civil society group listed the person reportedly detained by the Nigeria security agents as Ramzy Abu Ibrahim, a prominent advocate who has consistently spoken out against the genocidal attacks on civilians in Gaza and the targeted killings of journalists in the region.

According to them, Gaza has been subjected to years of brutality, hunger, and starvation imposed by Western-backed Israeli aggression, and Abu Ibrahim has played a central role in highlighting these injustices.

They said that the arrest of Abu Ibrahim cannot be separated from his activism, especially in light of the recent security and intelligence pact signed between the Nigerian government and the State of Israel.

This development the group submitted raises serious concerns that Nigeria’s security apparatus is being deployed to suppress legitimate voices dissent and of solidarity with Palestine.

The press release also stated that the detention of Abu Ibrahim and other Palestinian community leaders is an assault on freedom of expression, association, and human rights.

Among other demands, the right group called on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately and unconditionally release Ramzy Abu Ibrahim and all other detained Palestinian community leaders.

They urged the Nigeria security authorities to respect the rights of Palestinians in Nigeria, ensuring they are not subjected to harassment, humiliation, or political repression and the government to reconsider any agreements with the Israeli government that compromise Nigeria’s independence and undermine the democratic rights of residents within its borders.

Nigeria the civil rights group said must stand on the side of justice and not allow its territory or institutions to be used to stifle voices calling for freedom, dignity, and peace in Palestine.

Some other CSOs who are parties to the call for peace include All Workers Convergence, Lagos State Liberation Congress, Centre for human and Socio-economic rights, Yoruba Youth Assembly

Centre for Human Rights Advocacy, Center Against Injustice and Domestic Violence, Youth Initiative Agenda for Democratic Process, Southwest People Parliamentary Agenda, Peace Initiative For Better Nigeria, and Youth League Academy.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2