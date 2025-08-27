Amb. Umar Liya Damagun emerges as new Nat’l Chairman of PDP in Abuja

The members of the People’s Democracy Party [PDP] Caucus in the House of Representatives, led by the leader of the Caucus, Hon Fred Agbed [middle] briefed the press on the state of the nation and congratulated Ambassador Umar Liya Damagun, who emerged as the new National Chairman of the party held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

