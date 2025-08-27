Akpabio tasks Nigerians to maintain, protect govt facilities in their Communities

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has charged Nigerians on the need to maintain and secure government facilities in their immediate community.

Akpabio gave the charge on Tuesday while commissioning projects in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying, “my duty as your representative in the Senate is to ensure that I bring projects that you ask for in the overall good of the people.

You as the beneficiaries of these projects, owe government a duty to protect the facilities so that they won’t be vandalized or destroyed by enemies of progress.

“In other words, I want communities to own these projects and by so doing, government at all levels would be encouraged to do more.”

Speaking further, Akpabio stated, “if you say afterall it is government property, let us vandalize them. Are we not all government?

That means you are also destroying your property and by so doing, you have only succeeded in discouraging government from doing more for your community.”

He assured his constituents of the determination and commitment of the President Bola Tinubu-led Renewed Hope administration to deliver dividends of democracy at the doorsteps of every Nigerian before he leaves office.

” This current administration of President Bola Tinubu is one with a human face that is determined to make things easier for the people, especially for the common people.

The President recently approved that 1000 Nigerians from every ward all over the country should be financially empowered to boost their economic powers at the local level.

Earlier in his welcome speech, a community leader and member of, National Communication Commission (NCC), Chris Okorie, reassured the Senate President of returning President Bola Tinubu, himself and Governor Umo Eno, back to their respective offices.

Some of the projects commissioned by the Senate President include; an 8-classroom block, an ICT Centre in St Augustine Secondary School, Ika Local Government Area and a 12-classroom block at the Community Secondary School and an ultra-modern market in Uruk-Ata 2, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2