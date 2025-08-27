Again, FUTA ASUU warns govt against impending crisis within varsity system over neglect

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Technology, Akure chapter on Tuesday cautioned against an impending crisis in the university system over alleged government’s inaction on long-standing issues affecting the sector,

They described the development as ‘wicked and heartless’.

They ASUU members spoke during a protest at the institution in compliance with the directive of the national body (ASUU) which declared August 26, 2025 to protest across all campuses in the country, to express dissatisfaction with the government alleged neglect of their demands.

The protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions chanting solidarity songs marched through the campus to express their grievances.

Addressing reporters, the Chairman of ASUU, FUTA, Prof Pius Mogaji said, government’s alleged failure to address issues such as the re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, sustainable funding of universities, and the plight of retired academic staff, threatens the very foundation of higher education in Nigeria.

Prof Mogaji said: “The Union has consistently clung to the assurance of the Federal Government, holding on-against all odds with the believe that its officials possess integrity that can stand the test of Public Scrutiny. Regrettably, months later, we are compelled to inform the Nigerian Public that these legitimate and long-standing issues remain unaddressed, a trend that threatens our already fragile educational sector and faces the imminent risk of yet another crisis.

“The report of the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed-led re-negotiation, painstakingly concluded and submitted since February 2025, has been left to gather dust in the corridors of power For more than five (5) long months, Government has treated the document with reckless indifference, a clear betrayal of trust and an insult to the principle of collective bargaining.

“To ignore it is to undermine the very foundation of higher education in this country.

While we take note of the Government’s planned meeting of August 28, 2025, let it be clear: the clock is ticking and time is no longer on Governments side.

” Our patience has been stretched to its breaking point. Trust has been shattered and only decisive Government action can mend it. The NEC has resolved that all options remain on the table.

If Government chooses provocation over responsibility, if it continues to play games with the future of our Universities, then it alone must bear the consequences of the storm that will follow.

The ball is squarely in the Government’s Court. Restore trust now – or brace for the inevitable.”

The union also deplored the government’s “deceitful game” of delay and distraction, saying that it is a clear indication of its lack of commitment to resolving the issues.

He said the TISSF Loans and financial coercion policy is nothing but a crude distraction and a sinister snare designed to suffocate its members, undermine its Cooperative Societies and push them into perpetual bondage, struggling to pay for healthcare, shelter and the education of their children.

“To force Academics into a circle of debt for their survival is not only heartless it is wicked, reckless and utterly contemptuous of the sacrifices we make for this nation. Instead of dangling loans like poisonous bait, the Government must face its moral and contractual obligations. Pay the outstanding 3 months of withheld salaries. Honor the agreement you signed. Respect the dignity of those who build and sustain the knowledge economy.

“We therefore call on our members: shun this deceitful loan scheme. Do not fall into the trap.

Stand firm and demand what is rightfully yours. We will not be silenced. We will not be enslaved by debt. And we will not relent until justice is done.”

Equally, Prof Mogaji described the endless licensing of more Institutions – especially Private ones lacking infrastructure, qualified staff and sustainability as nothing short of an assault on quality education.

He urged all concerned stakeholders including NANS, traditional rulers and others to wade into the matter for government to yield to their demands in the interest of peace within the University system.