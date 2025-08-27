Adeleke assures timely completion, quality delivery of infrastructural projects

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the timely completion and quality delivery of infrastructural projects across the state.

The Governor made the disclosure during an inspection visit to the ongoing Ilesa Road Dualisation Project on Tuesday.

Adeleke, who expressed satisfaction during the inspection, noted that his government will ensure the project is delivered on schedule and in line with global standards.

He reassured residents of Ilesa and environs that the dualisation project remains a top priority under his administration’s agenda to improve road networks, ease transportation, and stimulate socio-economic growth across the State.

According to him, we are resolute in our determination to complete this project on time and with the highest quality.

“This dualisation will not only transform the outlook of Ilesa but also enhance commerce, safety, and general wellbeing of our people. I commend the contractors on-site and urge them to maintain the momentum.

“My administration will continue to prioritize people-oriented projects across all zones of Osun State, ensuring even development and inclusive governance.”

