2027: Recent by-election victories, an affirmation of acceptance by Nigerians, APC tells opposition

.As Party throws presidential primaries open – Argungu, Nat. Org. Secretary

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that it’s victory in several constituencies at the Saturday, August 16, 2025 bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide, without using money to buy voters was an affirmation of acceptance of the party by Nigerains.

APC National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, OFR, made this remark while addressing the media on the Party’s successes in the recent legislative bye-elections and the party’s preparedness for the forthcoming elections at the Media Centre, of the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

Alhaji Argungu, who was flanked by the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru; Director of Elections Management, Hon. Tasi’u Mohammed and the Director of Organisation, Dr. Ahmed Wambai Suleiman, noted that the APC won convincingly in some constituencies even in states where the party does not control.

He gave the breakdown of the constituencies won by the party as follows:-Adamawa – Ganye State Constituency, Edo – Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo – Edo Central Senatorial District, Jigawa – Babura-Garki Federal Constituency, Kaduna – Zaria Kewaye State Constituency, Kaduna – Basawa State Constituency, Kaduna – Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency and Kano – Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency.

Others are Kogi – Okura State Constituency, Niger – Munya State Constituency, Ogun – Remo Federal Constituency, Taraba, Karim Lamido State Constituency and Zamfara KauraNamoda South state constituency.

Argungu stated that the victories were of great significance to the APC as it positively reaffirmed the peoples’ acceptance of the party and especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, and through the commitment of our leaders, members, and supporters nationwide, the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious in 13 out of the 16 contested seats.

“This is a remarkable achievement and a reaffirmation of the confidence Nigerians continue to repose in the APC.

These victories are not just statistics; they are a reaffirmation of the trust Nigerians continue to place in the APC.

“They demonstrate the strength, resilience, and growing acceptance of our party nationwide.

They reflect the belief of the Nigerian people in our capacity to deliver purposeful leadership as we are doing, Argungu stated.

He disclosed that the APC will soon engage state and national assembly members elected under the party in a dialogue to educate them and reaffirm the need for them to understand the policies and programmes of the party.

“The APC will schedule an interactive session with all elected senators, members of the House of Representatives, and state House of Assembly members soonest, in Abuja.

The session will serve as a platform to share ideas and build trust, help chart a common course for engagements at both national and state levels and strengthen the alignment of our elected representatives with the vision of the APC and the expectations of Nigerians.”

Argungu commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his visionary leadership and support and also praised the Progressives Governors Forum, for their sacrifice and members of the National Working Committee (NWC), for their dedication in working harmoniously for the party.

“We assure Nigerians that both the President and the APC remain dedicated to their welfare, security, and prosperity.

We will continue to deliver dividends of democracy and uphold the trust placed in us by the people,” he said concluding by reminding party members that “The task before us is enormous, but with discipline, loyalty, and unity, we will continue to deliver victories for the APC and progress for Nigeria.”

During the question and answer session, Alhaji Argungu defended Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji who has faced a barrage of decampaign propaganda, declaring that the attacks on the governor were masterminded by opposition elements who did not know that the popularity of the chief executive has continued to grow despite the attacks.

He disclosed that the people ‘s love for the governor got to the point where some stakeholders recently contributed N50 million, and came to Abuja to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the governor without knowing that Oyebanji has already bought one himself.

“Those who are carrying the rumour that the governor wants to decamp are simply being mischievous.

Where do they want him to go? Is it the PDP which is a dying party or the ADC, which is a new party? If they say he wants to decamp, they should also know where he is going,” the national organising secretary concluded.

However, The presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be thrown open, so that those interested in participating in the election can do so in the interest of democracy.

These are the words of assurance from the APC National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, OFR while fielding questions with journalists at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday.

When asked whether the party would print only one ticket for the presidential election after its endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 general election, Argungu said, “No.

The party is a democratic institution and it would throw open the window for those willing to contest the election to come forward and purchase forms.”

The office of the APC National Organizing Secretary, which is headed by Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, OFR, has the responsibility of selling forms for every election, screening of aspirants and organising primary elections for the party.

The office also has a Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru; a Director of Elections Management, Hon. Tasi’u Mohammed as well as a Director of Organisation, Dr. Ahmed Wambai Suleiman.

The Directorate, in a rare departure from previous experience, addressed journalists on APC’s successes in the recent legislative bye-elections, germane party issues and the party’s preparedness for the 2027 polls at the Media Centre of the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

According to Alhaji Argungu, the party will not print only one ticket for the presidential election but will throw open the contest in the interest of fairness and equity and in line with the dictates of democracy.

He stated that the timetable for the primaries will be released at the appropriate time and sale of forms will be thrown open for interested members to purchase the documents and participate accordingly, assuring that everything will be conducted in a transparent manner.

