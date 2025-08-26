Sanwo-Olu wields big stick: We’ll no longer allow wrong settlements along riverine communities

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, has given assurance to bring live to riverine communities in the State, which include Ibeshe, Ilashe, Koko and other areas.

The Governor along side his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamza, cabinet members and various regulatory agencies on land matters, went on a tour of Ibeshe, Ilashe and Koko communities that lasted for close to five hours.

The Governor, who addressed journalists shortly after the tour, warned that the State Government would not fold its arms and allow things to be done wrongly.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the riverine areas are the future that will stimulate tourism in the State because of their potential.

He noted that the urban renewal and regeneration along the riverine communities will be adhered to strictly.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We went on a tour of the Riverine areas for four to five hours, Ilashe, Ibeshe and Koko communities.

“We have a sub-station live, it is interesting that the Eko Disco is along with us. We were able to see the stepdown,” he stated.

The Governor noted, “We are bringing live to these communities and also livelihood. There is the transmission site. The stretch is the future that we need to preserve.

“There are a lot of disjointed buildings going on. From the Ocean, there are lines that are degraded.

“The Physical Planning, LASBCA, they will still have to do proper enumeration. Final decision will be how to regularize and settle everybody and make sure that we bring live to these communities.

“The tourism potentials will be brought to live as well. There will be area command, hospitals fuel stations, pharmacies and the rest; it is a full ecosystem.

“You have seen things for yourselves, you should know as a government, we can’t fold our arms.

“A note of caution and information to a lot of the people that have done things wrongly here, we are going to correct it,” Sanwo-Olu assured.