PDP sharpens strategies to dethrone Tinubu in next election, zones 2027 presidential ticket to South

…Confirms Damagun as chairman till Nov

The Peoples Democratic Party’s 102nd National Executive Committee meeting has resolved to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South while retaining the existing National Working Committee zoning formula for the November elective convention.

Addressing journalists after the NEC meeting in Abuja on Monday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed that the decision followed the presentation of a report by the Zoning Committee chaired by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

He added that the NEC also expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations for the November convention.

Ologunagba stated, ” NEC recommended that the North and South should retain their current NWC positions.

“NEC also resolved that since the National Chairman of the party is zoned to the North, the PDP 2027 Presidential ticket is hereby zoned to the South.

Meanwhile, The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed Umar Damagum as the substantive National Chairman of the party until its elective national convention scheduled for November.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation was one of the key resolutions reached during the ongoing 102nd NEC meeting held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Damagum took the oath of office during the meeting, administered by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, in accordance with Article 65 of the PDP Constitution.

The decision came less than three months before the PDP’s national convention, slated to hold from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In his acceptance speech, Damagum expressed gratitude to the party’s leadership for the confidence reposed in him and the National Working Committee (NWC).

“Before now, I thought all we were doing was not being appreciated.

“This gesture is not just for me, but for the entire NWC. I owe it to them.

“To have navigated this party this far, we came in at a time when things were very hard, but to the glory of God, we are still intact as one indivisible party,” he added.

Damagum had assumed the role of acting national chairman on March 28, 2023, following a Benue State High Court order that confirmed the removal of former Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

At the time, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced Damagum’s appointment, citing Section 45 (2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Prior to his appointment, Damagum served as the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North).