NSE Apapa celebrates Engineering Week with focus on Community-Based Solutions, industry collaboration

L-r … Past Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Christian Ufot; Vice Chairman (NSE) Apapa branch Engr Malvin Ibisi; Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr Emmanuel Okolo; General Secretary, Engr Olufemi Adenekan; and Engr Ajibola Loko, Member.

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Apapa Branch, affectionately referred to as “The Golden Branch,” has officially kicked off its 23rd Annual General Meeting and Engineering Week with a dynamic theme: “Community-Based Engineering Solutions for a Thriving Economy.” Running from August 25 to August 28, the week-long celebration is designed to showcase innovative engineering practices aimed at addressing pressing local challenges while promoting collaboration within the industry.

Over the next few days, participants will engage in a diverse array of activities, including technical workshops, public lectures, and panel discussions that highlight the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing infrastructure needs and environmental challenges. Topics will cover sustainable energy, waste management, and innovative transportation solutions, all tailored to the specific needs of local communities.

One of the key highlights of Engineering Week is the “Innovative Ideas Challenge,” which invites students, young professionals, and seasoned engineers to present ground-breaking solutions to some of the region’s most pressing issues. Winning submissions will receive funding and mentoring from industry leaders to help turn concepts into reality.

The event aims not just to celebrate the achievements of engineers but to foster an ongoing dialogue between the engineering community, government, and local residents. “Our success as engineers is inherently tied to our ability to listen to and understand the communities we serve,” said Engr. Samuel Adeyemi, chairman of the NSE Apapa Branch. “Together, we can build a future where engineering serves as a cornerstone for societal development.”

To foster collaboration, the NSE has also invited key stakeholders from various sectors, including government officials, academic institutions, and corporate partners, to participate in the workshops and discussions. The week of activities is expected to galvanize partnerships that will further enhance engineering practice in Nigeria, ensuring that it aligns with global best practices.

As Engineering Week unfolds, the Golden Branch invites the public to engage with the activities and participate in discussions that shape the future of engineering practices in their communities. For those interested in attending workshops or presentations, a detailed schedule is available on the NSE Apapa Branch’s website.

As the Golden Engineers celebrate this vital week, they reaffirm their commitment to fostering technological development, innovation, and a robust economy through community-based solutions that leave a lasting impact.

The week kicked off with a press briefing attended by leading media outlets, including NAN, Vanguard, and Champions News, setting the tone for a series of impactful activities. A highlight was the technical workshop led by Senior Corrosion Engineer Engr. Loko Ajibola, who shared vital lessons on corrosion engineering in port environments, is a critical aspect for Nigeria’s maritime and infrastructural growth.

Throughout the week, the branch engaged in humanitarian efforts, including visits to the Red Cross Homes for orphaned children and collaborations with government agencies like the Federal Road Safety Commission to address traffic management challenges. Public lectures by industry experts covered diverse topics, from safety practices in engineering design to digital transformation in banking, reflecting the branch’s commitment to continuous professional development.

Industrial visits to organizations such as Cappa and D’Alberto, Proton Microsystems, and the Nigerian Army Signals Barracks provided members with practical exposure, while technical sessions addressed key engineering issues like electrical machine imbalance and sustainable infrastructure.

The Golden Branch’s leadership, with Chairman Engr. Emmanuel Okolo and other executive members emphasized the importance of nurturing young engineers through forums, workshops, and seminars. The branch’s growth remains robust, with over 650 active members from various sectors, including academia, private, and public industries.

In addition to internal development, the branch actively supports national initiatives, donating funds to NSE headquarters and collaborating on projects aimed at improving infrastructure and safety. Members also participated in community safety interventions, including fire outbreak investigations and structural assessments.

The week concluded with the 28th August AGM, held via e-voting, reaffirming the branch’s dedication to innovation, professionalism, and societal impact. As the Golden Engineers celebrate their achievements, they call on government stakeholders to provide more opportunities for indigenous engineers to lead Nigeria’s infrastructural and technological advancements.

On behalf of the 2024/2025 Executive Committee, the branch extends heartfelt thanks to members, media partners, and supporters whose contributions continue to elevate the standards of engineering excellence in Nigeria.

