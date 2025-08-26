Lagos calls on stakeholders to tackle construction waste

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has called on construction firms, property managers and other key players in the built environment to support its efforts in addressing the growing challenge of Construction, Demolition and Disaster Waste (CDDW) across the state.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ forum on CDDW management, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stressed the urgent need for collaborative action to curb the environmental impact of increasing construction activities in Lagos.

The forum, themed “Building Responsibly and Driving Efficiency: Strengthening Stakeholder Collaboration in Construction, Demolition and Disaster Waste Management in Lagos State”, brought together industry leaders, environmental experts, and government officials to deliberate on sustainable waste management solutions.

Wahab emphasized that as Lagos continues to urbanize rapidly, the adoption of responsible building practices and circular economy principles is crucial.

He urged stakeholders to prioritize waste reduction from the planning phase of construction projects, promote recycling and reuse, and ensure proper disposal of residual waste.

“Waste is inevitable with growing urban populations and human activities, but how we manage this waste determines whether we build a sustainable future or become overwhelmed by it,” Wahab said.

He warned that the state would not hesitate to sanction defaulters who violate environmental regulations, including the sealing of project sites and the imposition of fines.

However, he noted that the government would prefer voluntary compliance to foster collective responsibility for public health and environmental safety.

Wahab also reiterated the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to the THEMES Plus development agenda, particularly its “Health and Environment” pillar, which focuses on promoting a cleaner and more livable Lagos through improved sanitation and sustainable waste strategies.

Key regulatory measures discussed at the forum include the mandatory registration of all project sites with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the submission of a Waste Management Plan prior to project commencement, and the segregation, recycling, and proper disposal of construction and demolition waste.

In his remarks, Guest Speaker Dr. Tijani Ajibola advocated for stronger enforcement of policies and increased awareness among stakeholders.

He urged construction companies to embrace recycling, noting that many materials typically discarded such as cement bags, iron rods, wood, and broken blocks could be repurposed to create jobs and reduce poverty, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 1.

In his welcome address, LAWMA Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, represented by Executive Director Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, highlighted that over 50% of waste generated in Lagos originates from construction sites.

He called for stronger partnerships with developers and property managers to reduce indiscriminate dumping and promote eco-friendly practices.

“The objective of this forum is to brainstorm on how to reduce, recycle, and properly dispose of construction waste across the state,” he said.