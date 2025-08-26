Governor Oyebanji under intense verbal attack as Ekiti governorship aspirant’s group accuse him of anti-party activities

CYRIL MBAH , Abuja

Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State came under further attacks from members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are also indigenes of the state, for allegedly wasting more than three years in office and squandering billions of Naira without developing the state.

The latest attack came from a delegation led by the Pioneer Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Kola Adefemi, who visited the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for a businessman, Engineer Kayode Olubunmi Ojo, the current Pro-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Addressing newsmen after purchasing the forms, ex-Speaker Adefemi spent one hour cataloging Governor Oyebanji’s alleged mismanagement of state resources and his preferred romance with opposition figures while at the same time excluding card-carrying APC members who toiled day and night for him to win the election.

The ex-parliamentarian launched a barrage of attacks against the incumbent governor accusing him of squandering billions of Naira on frivolities, adding,

“Since ascending to office, Governor Oyebanji has presided over what many describe as the systematic dismantling of APC machinery that once carried him to power.

Rather than consolidating the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a united force, his administration has been marked by neglect, exclusion, and political insensitivity.

“The same grassroots leaders and party stakeholders who championed his candidacy, endured the rigours of campaigning, and delivered victory at the polls, have now been alienated and left to languish in irrelevance.

His distance from the party’s base has created an unmistakable disconnect between the government and the people, eroding loyalty and weakening mobilisation strength across the state.

“One of the gravest missteps of Governor Oyebanji has been his reckless disregard for party loyalty in appointments.

Over 100 positions, including key commissionership positions have been handed to members of opposition parties, while committed APC leaders and faithful members who worked tirelessly for his emergence remain sidelined.

“This unprecedented preference for political outsiders over loyal party members has sown deep resentment, painting the governor as one who rewards adversaries while punishing his own base.

The resulting disenchantment has left many within the APC questioning whether the sacrifices they made for his election were worth it.

“Ekiti people deserve working roads and clinics and not intimidation of loyal party members.

Over N20 billion under different configurations have been expended on endorsement since he assumed office.

“The people are not asking for symbolic peace among political elites; they are asking for roads that don’t crumble. schools that educate, hospitals that heal, safe environment, and policies that uplift.

True peace is not the absence of conflict among the elites. It is the presence of justice, opportunity, and development for all.

Governor Oyebanii must understand that good governance, delivered without stress or drama, is what truly brings lasting peace to Ekiti, not political choreography or embedding unapproved cash out to the elites.”

Adefemi claimed that Chief Kayode Ojo, who contested the governorship elections in 2015 and 2022 but failed to clinch the ticket, has again joined the race to rescue Ekiti State from the brink of disintegration and collapse.

According to the spokesman, “Today is not an ordinary day, but it is a defining moment, not only for Ekiti State but for the very soul of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a timetable for the 2026 Ekiti State off-season election and consequently, our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the gubernatorial primary election for Monday, October 27, 2025, setting in motion the journey toward the Ekiti State Governorship Election in 2026.

“This is more than a contest for the ticket of our party: it is the launch of Ekiti State Rescue Mission. A mission championed by Engr. Kayode Ojo, a man whose life in business and public service has been defined by excellence, capacity, integrity, and delivery.

From boardrooms where he built enterprises that created jobs, to his tenure as Pro-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he restored stability after a turbulent period,

“Engr. Ojo has consistently demonstrated competence and vision.

It is for these reasons that the true stakeholders of our party and committed Ekiti sons and daughters have demanded that Engr. Kayode Olubunmi Ojo step forward.

Ekiti is bleeding. The state has lost its way under the incompetent leadership of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, and our people are yearning for a leader who can restore confidence, ignite development, and deliver good governance.”

Adefemi praised Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, who when faced with similar criticism on bad federal roads, committed nearly N100 billion to fix the Sango-Ota-Abeokuta road and also took bold action on the Lusada-Atan-Agbara road rather than hide under excuses like the Ekiti governor.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun didn’t waste energy blaming either President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; or others, he acted, Adefemi stated adding: “Governor Oyebanji, despite receiving tens of billions in extra-budgetary support from the President, has failed to deliver even basic palliative repairs that could make roads passable.

Instead, he chose to disparage the President while leaving Ekiti citizens in untold hardship.

“The contrast becomes even clearer when you consider the track record of Engr. Kayode Ojo, as Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, he facilitated palliative repairs on the Ifaki-Ikole road, easing the movement of students and staff at a time the state government looked the other way.

If Ojo could achieve that as a University Pro-Chancellor without the resources of a governor, what excuse does Oyebanji have with billions of Naira at his disposal?

“Leadership is about action, not excuses, It is about prioritising the welfare of citizens over political rhetoric.

Ekiti people deserve a governor who takes responsibility, not one who shifts blame. Engr. Kayode Ojo has shown he has the capacity and the will.

Governor Oyebanji has shown only excuses and failures,” Adefemi remarked.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2