Education officers top list of workers promoted as FCTA elevates 49 officers to Director positions

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has approved the promotion of 49 Deputy Directors to Directors in various departments, effective after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, gave the green light for the release of the Computer-Based Promotion examination results.

A statement issued to Daily Champion by the Administration explained that the examination was a groundbreaking effort to clear the backlog of promotion arrears from 2023 to 2025 for workers on Grade Level 16.

49 Deputy Directors filled 49 out of 63 declared vacancies across different departments.

In the Education Officer Cadre, 20 promotions were made, with 820 eligible officers competing for these positions.

The Accountant Cadre has 9 promotions, as other Departments such as Civil Engineer, Social Welfare, Tourism, Fisheries, and Medical Officers Cadres each had 1 vacancy and 1 eligible officer promoted, the statement said.

Recall that the FCTA adopted a Computer-Based Test (CBT) model to ensure transparency and fairness, with a minimum pass mark of 60 percent.

The examination was held on August 12, 2025, at the National Open University Dutse-Alhaji Study Centre in Bwari Area Council.

FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, directed the Civil Service Commission to use a technology-driven approach to eliminate pressure and influence in the promotion process.

The FCT Civil Service Commission, led by Chairman Emeka Eze, worked to ensure the promotion exercise was merit-based and transparent.