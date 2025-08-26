August 27, 2025
Trending now

Education officers top list of workers promoted as FCTA elevates 49 officers…

Sanwo-Olu wields big stick: We’ll no longer allow wrong settlements along riverine…

Lagos calls on stakeholders to tackle construction waste

Governor Oyebanji under intense verbal attack as Ekiti governorship aspirant’s group accuse…

UNICEF, Nigerian Universities, Ministries launch BIRDlab to improve child health, nutrition, education

Court jails Mortgage Banker 20 years for ₦31m property fraud

The Crying, Wailing And Lamentations Of ‘Pastor’ Taribo West

Soldier stabs civilian over alleged bribe dispute in Taraba

APWEN holds free STEM holiday for  Girls in honour of Engr. Dr Felicia…

Renaissance Africa Energy joins International Oil & Gas Standards Body

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Education officers top list of workers promoted as FCTA elevates 49 officers to Director positions

by Peter Anayo0107

FAVOUR   ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has approved the promotion of 49 Deputy Directors to Directors in various departments, effective after the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, gave the green light for the release of the Computer-Based Promotion examination results.

A statement issued to Daily Champion by the Administration explained that the examination was a groundbreaking effort to clear the backlog of promotion arrears from 2023 to 2025 for workers on Grade Level 16.

49 Deputy Directors filled 49 out of 63 declared vacancies across different departments.

In the Education Officer Cadre, 20 promotions were made, with 820 eligible officers competing for these positions.

The Accountant Cadre has 9 promotions, as other Departments such as Civil Engineer, Social Welfare, Tourism, Fisheries, and Medical Officers Cadres each had 1 vacancy and 1 eligible officer promoted, the statement said.

Recall that the FCTA adopted a Computer-Based Test (CBT) model to ensure transparency and fairness, with a minimum pass mark of 60 percent.

The examination was held on August 12, 2025, at the National Open University Dutse-Alhaji Study Centre in Bwari Area Council.

FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, directed the Civil Service Commission to use a technology-driven approach to eliminate pressure and influence in the promotion process.

The FCT Civil Service Commission, led by Chairman Emeka Eze, worked to ensure the promotion exercise was merit-based and transparent.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

16-year-old Tehilah Isimah emerges winner of 14th UBA Foundation national essay competition

Editor

Provost, FCE Isu calls for reforms in education with focus on teachers’ training on ICT

NewChampion

Hardship: We can’t achieve anything with violence; dialogue is the solution – Chief Solomon Ogbonnia, president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO