Photo Gallery

Assemblies of God Rosanwo  Aguda Surulere Children's Day Celebration held in Lagos 

by Peter Anayo051

 L-r …Sister Eberechi Okoro; Sister Mary Ezekiel (Coordinator) Minister in Charge  Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere, Rev Collins Ottor; his wife Evangelist  Mrs. Josephine Collins,  Sister Ruth Amah and Sister Favour Dede, all Coordinators, during the Children’s day Celebration  on’ Increase in the Knowledge of God ’General Council Program Assemblies of God Nigeria held at( AGC) Rosanwo  Aguda Surulere on 24/8/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

The Children singing Praise to God .

The Children entertaining the Church.

Minister in Charge   Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere, Rev Collins Ottor; his wife Evangelist  Mrs. Josephine Collins,   (both Middle) with the Coordinators of the Children, a group picture during the Children’s day Celebration  on’ Increase in the Knowledge of God ’General Council Program Assemblies of God Nigeria held at( AGC) Rosanwo  Aguda Surulere on 24/8/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

