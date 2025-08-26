APWEN holds free STEM holiday for  Girls in honour of Engr. Dr Felicia Agubata held at Makoko in Lagos 

L-r …Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, past President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Felicia Agubata, Baale of Makoko Tuntun, Chief Akeem Adeshina, during the free STEM holiday fir Girls in honour of Engr . Dr Felicia Agubata held at Makoko Community in Lagos on 22/8/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, past Precedent (APWEN) Engr.Dr Felicia Agubata, Baale of Apollo Community, Chief Orioye Ogungbeure and others.

L-r …Past President (APWEN) Engr. Dr Felicia Agubata, Mrs Morifat Adeiobe, her daughter Adisat Adeiobe received a Scholarship from (APWEN Lagos) Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Past President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Felicia Agubata, presenting a gift to Mr Sikiru Alabi Bello (Makoko Central), Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi and others.

Past President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Felicia Agubata, Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi (both middle) going through the children’s work during the free STEM holiday for girls.

L-r …Chairman (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, Past President (APWEN) Engr. Dr Felicia Agubata, treasurer (APWEN), Lagos, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru, Assistant Technical Secretary, Engr Lilian Uzodiagu and others pose with the girls

