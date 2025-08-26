26.8 C
Lagos
August 26, 2025
Trending now

Soldier stabs civilian over alleged bribe dispute in Taraba

APWEN holds free STEM holiday for  Girls in honour of Engr. Dr Felicia…

Renaissance Africa Energy joins International Oil & Gas Standards Body

Assemblies of God Rosanwo  Aguda Surulere Children’s Day Celebration held in Lagos 

Tinubu Lauds Petrobras’ imminent return to Nigeria as Nigeria, Brazil sign five…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 26,2025

PDP sharpens strategies to dethrone Tinubu in next election, zones 2027 presidential…

NSE Apapa celebrates Engineering Week with focus on Community-Based Solutions, industry collaboration

Nigeria nears 100% oil production – NNPCL boss

“Ahead of his birthday, Bishop Okwudili Eze and Wife to empower nearly…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

APWEN holds free STEM holiday for  Girls in honour of Engr. Dr Felicia Agubata held at Makoko in Lagos 

by Peter Anayo0227

L-r …Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, past  President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Felicia Agubata, Baale of Makoko Tuntun, Chief Akeem Adeshina, during the free STEM holiday fir Girls in honour of Engr . Dr Felicia Agubata held at Makoko Community in Lagos on 22/8/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, past Precedent (APWEN) Engr.Dr Felicia Agubata, Baale of Apollo Community, Chief Orioye Ogungbeure and others.

L-r …Past  President (APWEN) Engr. Dr Felicia Agubata, Mrs Morifat Adeiobe, her daughter Adisat Adeiobe received a Scholarship from (APWEN Lagos) Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r …Past  President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Felicia Agubata, presenting a gift to Mr Sikiru Alabi Bello (Makoko Central), Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi and others.

Past  President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Felicia Agubata, Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Atinuke Owolabi (both middle) going through the children’s work during the free STEM holiday for girls.

L-r …Chairman (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, Past  President (APWEN) Engr. Dr Felicia Agubata, treasurer  (APWEN), Lagos, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru, Assistant Technical Secretary, Engr Lilian Uzodiagu  and others pose with the girls

Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr. Atinuke Owolabi, past  President (APWEN) Engr.Dr Felicia Agubata (both middle) and other members during the free STEM holiday for Girls in honour of Engr. Dr Felicia Agubata held at Makoko Community in Lagos on 22/8/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 21, 2025

Editor

Public Hearing, on a Bill for an ACT to establish Nigeria Marine Corps to promote Martine Security with Stakeholders by House of Rep. Committee on Navy, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

 House of Reps Committee on Science and Engineering, committee budget defence held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO