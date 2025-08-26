“Ahead of his birthday, Bishop Okwudili Eze, Wife to empower nearly 10 Pastors with ₦1m Each”

With his 2025 birthday fast approaching on August 27th, the General Overseer of Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries International, Bishop Okwudili Eze, has already set the tone for the celebration. Instead of focusing on personal festivities, the cleric, fondly known as The Mandated Prophet, together with his wife, Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze, chose to mark the season with an extraordinary act of generosity.

In what many described as a life-changing moment, the couple empowered nearly 10 pastors serving under them with ₦1 million each — instantly repositioning them for greater effectiveness in both ministry and personal life.

Explaining why he chose empowerment over extravagance, Bishop Okwudili Eze said:

“My birthday is not just about me. It is about using every opportunity God gives us to raise men, empower destinies, and advance the work of the Kingdom. Today, nearly 10 of our pastors are stepping into millionaire status in one day — because leadership is not about what you take, it is about what you give.”

For the recipients, the gesture was more than financial relief; it was a statement of faith, trust, and encouragement. Some were visibly moved to tears as they received the empowerment that would go on to strengthen their ministries and ease long-standing personal burdens.

His wife, Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze, echoed the same heart of compassion and vision:

“The true joy of celebration is found in impact. Seeing our pastors empowered with ₦1 million each is more than a gift — it is an investment into lives, families, and ministries. We believe in raising men and women who will shine brightly for Christ in every sphere of life.”

For Bishop Eze, the empowerment was a continuation of his philosophy that leadership must be practical:

“We are committed to building capacity in the body of Christ. True leadership must be proven in action. Words alone do not raise men; it is intentional empowerment that creates generational impact.”

With her characteristic warmth, Pastor Dr. Ifeoma Eze also added:

“When we sow into lives, we are sowing into the future of the Church and the destiny of nations. This is what we live for — raising leaders, transforming lives, and proving that God’s Kingdom is a Kingdom of abundance.”

As anticipation builds toward August 27th, 2025, followers and well-wishers say this year’s birthday of the Mandated Prophet has already gone beyond celebration — it has become a story of empowerment, generosity, and leadership in action.

