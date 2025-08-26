2027 elections: Face the truth or perish-Wabara tells PDP leaders.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara has said that millions of Nigerians depend on the capacity of PDP leadership and its members to reconcile their differences and properly position the party for the 2027 general elections.

Sen. Wabara warned that for PDP to succeed in winning election in 2027, the party must embrace unity, progress, and the spirit of sacrifice that leads to true reconciliation and inclusive politics.

The former Senate President, who made these remarks on Monday at the opening of the BoT meeting which took place ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting said, “Once again, the hopes of millions of sovereign Nigerians are tied to our collective capacity to build, to reconcile and to position this party ahead of 2027.

However, if we are to succeed in 2027, we must embrace these three truths:”

Wabara, who was represented by the Secretary of the BoT, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, pointed out that no political family thrives on endless conflict, exclusion and antagonism, pointing out that PDP should become strong before 2027, by making and accepting the process of healing and recreation.

According to Wabara, Unity should not be regarded as a mere slogan. Rather, it should be seen as the lifeblood of any political organization, adding that “without unity, progress nit possible. Without unity, victory is elusive.

“Our strength has always been drawn from our diversity, our ability to disagree without division, and to reconcile in the interest of the greater good.

“As elders, leaders, and members of the party, we must once again rise to that standard.

“Secondly, the spirit of sacrifice. We must be honest with ourselves. “Reclaiming victory in 2027 will demand more than rhetoric.

It will demand sacrifice in exchange for the collective interest of the party and, more importantly, the Nigerian people.

“Our country is bleeding. The masses are suffering. They look unto the PDP to bring succour, to restore hope and to offer leadership that heals.

“This burden of expectation should inspire us to give our best and even more for the sake of our nation.

Third, reconciliation and inclusion. We know that over time, some of our members, due to one grievance or another, have strayed away in self-imposed exile.

“Today, as elders of the party, we must extend a hand of the new reconciliation. This does not mean abandoning our principles.

“Rather, it means applying wisdom and flexibility how we enforce our rules. If necessary, we must relax or regulate certain party laws to accommodate genuine interests and reintegrate those who truly desire to return.

No political family thrives on endless exclusion. If we are to stand strong in 2027, we must make room for healing and for fresh beginnings,” Sen. Wabara stated.