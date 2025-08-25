Transnational Crime: Nigeria Police Force repatriate wanted Chinese gang leader in landmark Interpol operation

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, in a landmark operation executed through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, has successfully repatriated a high-profile fugitive, Mr. Dai Qisheng, to the People’s Republic of China.

This decisive action, carried out in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Beijing and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, according to a release issued by the Force Spokesman DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, underscores the Force’s unyielding commitment to its fight against transnational organized crime.

Dai Qisheng, a notorious gang leader wanted in Guizhou Province, China, for orchestrating and leading violent organized crimes, fled his home country in 2024 after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Public Security Bureau of Zhijin County. Determined to evade justice, he sought refuge in Nigeria.

Operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja tracked, surveilled, and apprehended the fugitive in Abuja on 8th August, 2025. Following his arrest, the fugitive was repatriated on 15th August, 2025, to Beijing under the established framework of police-to-police cooperation, coordinated by INTERPOL.

This operation not only reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to ensure that no fugitive finds a safe haven within Nigeria but also reflects the strength of international partnerships in addressing the increasingly complex threats of global crime networks.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has reassured of the Nigeria Police Forces commitment to continuously improve on international alliances, leveraging intelligence-sharing and operational collaboration to ensure that borders never become barriers to justice.

He emphasized that the arrest and repatriation of Dai Qisheng is a clear message to criminals worldwide that the Federal Republic of Nigeria will not be a hiding place for fugitives.

