23.2 C
Lagos
August 25, 2025
Trending now

Faith and Ethics in the Corporate World

Critical Stakeholders meeting on Aviation Sector held at Presidential Villa in Abuja

Transnational Crime: Nigeria Police Force repatriate wanted Chinese gang leader in landmark…

MPA commits to reforming Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery- Perm…

Remi Tinubu Leather Hub, a game-changer in Lagos investment- Obasa

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 25, 2025

Mining pit collapse: Ebonyi govt begins investigation, refutes negligence claims

IPMAN to enforce fuel pump integrity at filling stations

SEC stresses accountability, transparency to boost investor confidence

Another boat mishap in Garin-Faji, Sokoto, claims 6persons, 3 missing

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

SEC stresses accountability, transparency to boost investor confidence

by Peter Anayo0127

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has emphasised that accountability and transparency are critical tools for strengthening investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s capital market. Dr Emomotimi Agama, the Director-General of the SEC, stated that investors’ confidence was closely tied to how accountable and transparent financial institutions and market operators were.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SEC noted that strong internal control mechanisms over financial reporting were essential for market integrity and investors’ trust.

“Internal control over our financial reporting is a critical part of disclosures.

“Whether in the securities market, for public companies, or other organisations, these controls strengthen accountability, transparency, and integrity within the financial system.

“For investors, what matters is knowing that there is accountability, that people are doing what they ought to do, and that stewardship is being upheld.

“When investors see that management is committed to these principles, they are more likely to invest,” he added.

Speaking on the new Investment and Securities Act (ISA) of 2025, Agama said it introduced key reforms aimed at fostering a more transparent and efficient market.

“We are already seeing improved investor sentiment and increased confidence in the system,” he said.

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to professionalism and adherence to the law, noting that those values were driving improvements across the capital market.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Green bond cements role of capital market, in supporting low-carbon economy- SEC

Peter Anayo

UBA GMD calls for Public-Private collaboration, joins Aviation Minister to commission new MMIA departure section

Peter Anayo

Mixed reactions trail Lagos Water Corporation’s PPP initiative

Comfort
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO