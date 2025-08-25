SEC stresses accountability, transparency to boost investor confidence

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has emphasised that accountability and transparency are critical tools for strengthening investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s capital market. Dr Emomotimi Agama, the Director-General of the SEC, stated that investors’ confidence was closely tied to how accountable and transparent financial institutions and market operators were.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SEC noted that strong internal control mechanisms over financial reporting were essential for market integrity and investors’ trust.

“Internal control over our financial reporting is a critical part of disclosures.

“Whether in the securities market, for public companies, or other organisations, these controls strengthen accountability, transparency, and integrity within the financial system.

“For investors, what matters is knowing that there is accountability, that people are doing what they ought to do, and that stewardship is being upheld.

“When investors see that management is committed to these principles, they are more likely to invest,” he added.

Speaking on the new Investment and Securities Act (ISA) of 2025, Agama said it introduced key reforms aimed at fostering a more transparent and efficient market.

“We are already seeing improved investor sentiment and increased confidence in the system,” he said.

He reiterated the commission’s commitment to professionalism and adherence to the law, noting that those values were driving improvements across the capital market.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2