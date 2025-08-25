23.2 C
Lagos
August 25, 2025
Trending now

Faith and Ethics in the Corporate World

Critical Stakeholders meeting on Aviation Sector held at Presidential Villa in Abuja

Transnational Crime: Nigeria Police Force repatriate wanted Chinese gang leader in landmark…

MPA commits to reforming Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery- Perm…

Remi Tinubu Leather Hub, a game-changer in Lagos investment- Obasa

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 25, 2025

Mining pit collapse: Ebonyi govt begins investigation, refutes negligence claims

IPMAN to enforce fuel pump integrity at filling stations

SEC stresses accountability, transparency to boost investor confidence

Another boat mishap in Garin-Faji, Sokoto, claims 6persons, 3 missing

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Remi Tinubu Leather Hub, a game-changer in Lagos investment- Obasa

by Peter Anayo0104

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has described the newly commissioned Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub as a game-changing investment capable of transforming the State into a global leader in leather production and innovation.

Sited in the bustling Matori axis of Mushin, the state-of-the-art hub is projected to generate more than $250 million annually in export turnover, create 10,000 direct jobs, and provide training and start-up support for over 150,000 artisans across the state.

Officials say the initiative will not only boost local productivity but also establish Lagos as the leather logistics capital of West Africa.

Outfitted with cutting-edge machinery for mass production of shoes, bags, belts, packaging, and other finished goods, the facility was commissioned on Saturday as part of activities marking the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s, three-day official visit to Lagos.

Delivering a goodwill message, Obasa praised the state government for its foresight and investment, describing the hub as both symbolic and strategic.

“This is more than just a facility,” Obasa said. “It represents our resolve to harness the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of our people. I am convinced it will empower artisans, create thousands of jobs, and firmly position Lagos as a global leader in leather production and innovation.”

The Speaker further lauded the decision to name the hub after the First Lady, noting that it honours her record of service as a three-term senator, her long-standing empowerment initiatives, and her current role as wife of the President.

With its industrial scale and export potential, the Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub is already being touted as one of the most ambitious sectoral investments in Lagos in recent years—designed to drive local wealth creation while projecting Nigerian craftsmanship on the world stage.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Senate summons Lafarge Africa Plc over planned divestment of 83.8% shares

Peter Anayo

Enugu on the right path of investment under Mbah – Budget Minister, Bagudu

Editor

Buhari borrowed $400bn to pay fuel subsidy, stabilize Naira – Sen Adeola

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO