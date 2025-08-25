Remi Tinubu Leather Hub, a game-changer in Lagos investment- Obasa

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has described the newly commissioned Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub as a game-changing investment capable of transforming the State into a global leader in leather production and innovation.

Sited in the bustling Matori axis of Mushin, the state-of-the-art hub is projected to generate more than $250 million annually in export turnover, create 10,000 direct jobs, and provide training and start-up support for over 150,000 artisans across the state.

Officials say the initiative will not only boost local productivity but also establish Lagos as the leather logistics capital of West Africa.

Outfitted with cutting-edge machinery for mass production of shoes, bags, belts, packaging, and other finished goods, the facility was commissioned on Saturday as part of activities marking the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s, three-day official visit to Lagos.

Delivering a goodwill message, Obasa praised the state government for its foresight and investment, describing the hub as both symbolic and strategic.

“This is more than just a facility,” Obasa said. “It represents our resolve to harness the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of our people. I am convinced it will empower artisans, create thousands of jobs, and firmly position Lagos as a global leader in leather production and innovation.”

The Speaker further lauded the decision to name the hub after the First Lady, noting that it honours her record of service as a three-term senator, her long-standing empowerment initiatives, and her current role as wife of the President.

With its industrial scale and export potential, the Oluremi Tinubu Industrial Leather Hub is already being touted as one of the most ambitious sectoral investments in Lagos in recent years—designed to drive local wealth creation while projecting Nigerian craftsmanship on the world stage.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2