Okigwe  Violent Attack:  Imo state  police command intensely working to track down perpetrators 

by Peter Anayo0113

VICTOR   DURUAMAKU,  Owerri 

Imo state  police  command has set machinery in motion to track down unknown gunmen responsible for the dastardly act in which five lives were lost and residences destroyed in Ezinachi community in Okigwe local government area of the state.

According to an official statement issued in Owerri, the state capital, on Monday,  the command’s spokesman, DSP Henry  Okoye,  the commissioner of  Police,  Aboki Danjuma, have deployed the Command’s tactical teams in synergy with other sister security agencies and local vigilantes, to hunt down the suspected gunmen.

He recalled that the attack, which happened on  August 22, 2025, at the community, claimed the lives of five residents and destroyed several residences.

The statement further said, ” during the attack, Edeh George, a member of the local youth security team, together with four villagers identified as Emeka Ezeagwula, Chikodi Ezeagwula  Chidi Chileke and Ejike Nwankwo were fatally shot. ”

” The assailants further set ablaze the residence of the youth security leader and destroyed five motorcycles.” the statement added.

It went on, ” upon receipt of the distress report, Police operatives swiftly mobilized to the scene, evacuated the victims to General Hospital, Okigwe, where doctors confirmed them dead on arrival. ” pointing out that the  remains of the  victims have been deposited at the hospital mortuary, while one survivor is currently receiving medical treatment.”

Okoye stated that the Commissioner of Police is personally leading an intense operation in Okigwe alongside other security agencies, condemning the heinous act and assured that no stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He stressed that those behind the attack will be made to face the full weight of the law.

The CP also prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased victims, wished the injured survivor a speedy recovery, and prayed that God grant the affected families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Command, according to it, urges residents to remain calm as security has been reinforced in Okigwe and its environs, while members of the public are further encouraged to support the Police with credible and timely information that can aid ongoing investigations by reporting to the nearest Police Station or via 0803 477 3600.

 

