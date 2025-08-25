Notorious vehicle thief arrested with scores of stolen vehicles in Anambra community

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A notorious vehicle thief, Chidi Nwoye, aged 24 years, was said to have been arrested in the early morning while operating a tricycle by the Anambra state Police command operatives attached to Isiowulu police Division and the local vigilante group in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government area.

Among the Items recovered from him included, One Hyundai Tucson vehicle with registration number PH 725 AAA (without ignition key), One tricycle with registration number NSH 051 UD (without ignition key), eight assorted GSM phones, one black face-cap bearing “AVG Special Force”, one battle axe, one driver’s license belonging to Ikechukwu (surname withheld), two bunches of keys, and four master keys.

Others were, two ATM cards, one PVC, one vehicle tracking device, one sensor, one USB drive, one ear pod, a damaged fuse, vehicle booklet, beads, improvised wires, an ignition device for tricycle, and one brown sling bag containing personal effects including a pair of red canvas shoes, money and an iPhone watch.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), said, “The suspect was intercepted along Minaj road, Obosi, while operating a stolen tricycle.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to using master keys to steal vehicles and tricycles from their parked positions.”

Meanwhile, the Operatives have extended investigations to the suspect’s den for possible recovery of additional stolen exhibits.

To this end, the Command urges members of the public, especially those whose items may have recently been stolen as mentioned above, to visit Isiowulu Police Station for possible identification and recovery.

The PPRO disclosed further that the suspect shall be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigation.

