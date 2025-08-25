23.7 C
Nigerian Society of Engineers Apapa Branch , Press Conference on Engineering week held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo

L-r… Past Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)  Apapa Branch, Engr Christian Ufot; Vice Chairman (NSE) Apapa branch  Engr Malvin Ibisi; Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr  Emmanuel Okolo; General Secretary, Engr  Olufemi  Adenekan, during a press conference to mark the Engineering week theme ‘Community–Based Engineering Solutions For a Thriving Economy ‘ held in Lagos, 25/8/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…Past Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)  Apapa Branch, Engr Christian Ufot; Vice Chairman (NSE) Apapa branch  Engr Malvin Ibisi; Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr  Emmanuel Okolo; General Secretary, Engr  Olufemi  Adenekan and Engr Ajibola Loko, Member.

From 4th left… Vice Chairman (NSE) Apapa branch, Engr Malvin  Ibisi; Chairman (NSE) Apapa Branch, Engr  Emmanuel Okolo; General Secretary, Engr  Olufemi  Adenekan, Treasury, Engr Festus Omoike, and others during a press conference to mark the Engineering week theme ‘Community–Based Engineering Solutions For a Thriving Economy ‘ held in Lagos, 25/8/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

