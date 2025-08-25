27.7 C
Nigerian  Army : 82 Division ends 6 day Inter-Brigade -Combat proficiency competition in Owerri 

Peter Anayo

VICTOR   DURUAMAKU,  Owerri 

 

82 Division of the Nigerian Army has concluded it’s six-day Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition held in  Owerri  Imo State capital.

The competition, which was held at the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze Barracks, in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, featured officers from five different formations within 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

The officers participated in 5 events which included Map Reading, Weapon Handling, Obstacle Crossing, Combat Swimming and 10 Kilometer Half Cross Country.

According to  the  arrangement, various  formations  of the Army,  14, Brigades, 34 field Artillery Brigade, 44 Engineering Brigade, and 82  Division respectively, took part  in  the programme

In his remarks, the Special Guest of Honour and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Major General Olufemi Thomas Olatoye,   represented by Brigadier General Solomon Julius, said the primary aim of the event was to improve fitness, sportsmanship, team work, and competitiveness in the Nigerian Army.

“The Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition is aimed to check the state of readiness of officers in commanding men in the battlefield to enable them to battle and dismantle the enemy, thereby keeping the nation safe”, Olatoye added.

Olatoye also noted that the “competition promotes espirit de corps among troops, as well as prepares them to successfully undertake their tasks of defending our dear country.

In order to ensure a level playing field for all competing formations, general instructions containing rules and regulations governing the competition were sent out”.

The GOC eulogized the officers for competing favourably, encouraging them to keep on defending the nation with the best of their abilities.

Disclosing that the competitors had gone through rigorous training in their various formations for a period not less than two months.

In his contribution, the Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, IM Abbas, said the ebullience, discipline and teamwork fully demonstrated by the officers in the course of the competition were marks of dedication that define the Nigerian Army.

Abbas thanked Major General Olufemi Thomas Olatoye, Senior Security Officers, including the SA to the Governor of Imo State on Northern Affairs, for gracing the event, which he described as worth while

In the event, outstanding competitors were rewarded with awards and trophies, with 34 Artillery Brigade formation being the overall winner, while medals were presented to individual officers and formations  .

 

