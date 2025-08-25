NGX lists Coronation Infrastructure Fund

Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Chief Executive Officer, Coronation Asset Management.

Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) has been officially listed on the main board of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

The fund is managed by Coronation Asset Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Coronation Group.

Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, announced the listing in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He stated that the N8.79 billion listing, comprising 87.9 million units at N100 per unit, positions the Coronation Infrastructure Fund as a category-defining product in Nigeria’s capital market.

Aig-Imoukhuede said that for investors seeking long-term exposure to infrastructure-led growth, CIF offers a compelling and professionally managed platform.

According to him, the listing marks a significant product milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s alternative investment landscape.

He noted that with 87.9 million units listed at N100 per unit, CIF becomes an accessible, liquid product for investors eager to participate in Nigeria’s infrastructure revolution through a platform that prioritises risk-managed growth and real economic impact.

He added that the fund builds on Coronation’s product ethos: delivering solutions that are not just investable but also transformational.

“At Coronation, our belief is simple: great products can shape economies.

“The Coronation Infrastructure Fund is one such product: rooted in deep market insight, backed by strong governance, and built to generate wealth sustainably.

“More importantly, it plays a catalytic role in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit by directing long-term capital into the sectors that matter most, transport, energy, housing, and beyond,” he said.

According to Aig-Imoukhuede, CIF made headlines earlier in 2024 for achieving the largest capital raise in a Series I issuance for an infrastructure fund in Nigeria.

Additional Information and Revisions

Mayowa Ikotun, Head of the Coronation Infrastructure Fund at Coronation Asset Management, noted that CIF was Nigeria’s Best best-performing maiden Infrastructure Fund.

He said that CIF was already distributing N1.7 billion in dividends and establishing a strong track record across critical sectors such as transportation, energy, real estate, and utilities.

He explained that the fund offers investors a unique blend of capital preservation, semi-annual income, and impact investing, packaged as a professionally managed product.

“CIF’s listing marks a turning point. It’s the moment infrastructure investing becomes democratised through our product offering.

“This is what we do at Coronation: we turn vision into investable outcomes.

“By bringing infrastructure closer to investors through deliberate product innovation, Coronation is not just reshaping what wealth creation means in Africa; we are building a continuum of opportunity.

“As CIF advances toward its Series II issuance, the vision remains clear: to bridge purpose and performance, capital and country, while expanding investor access to the transformative potential of infrastructure,” Ikotun said.

