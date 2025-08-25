23.2 C
August 25, 2025
News

MPA commits to reforming Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery- Perm Sec

by Peter Anayo0104

JONAS  EZIEKE , Abuja

 

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Anuma Ogbonaya Nlia, has reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to the full implementation of President Tinubu’s reforms on policing to enhance professionalism and effective service delivery in the country.

He stated this during the visit of the Nigeria Police Force team led by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Nemi Edwin, for a meeting on the proposed new scheme of service for the Nigeria Police Force at the Headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to working closely with the Police leadership to ensure effective implementation of reforms that will enhance professionalism, boost morale, and improve service delivery.

He added that collaborating on the development of policies and guidelines that enhance the operational efficiency, accountability, and human rights compliance of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as jointly exploring avenues to improve the welfare, morale, and working conditions of police officers, are critical for preserving law and order.

In his words, “The Ministry of Police Affairs is fully committed to working hand-in-hand with the Nigeria Police Force and other stakeholders by engaging in open dialogue, sharing perspectives, and collectively addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead”.

“We believe that through regular consultations and a unified approach, we can strengthen the Nigeria Police Force and enhance its capacity to serve and protect all citizens”.

The meeting focused on critical areas aimed at repositioning the Police Force for improved efficiency and service delivery, which included police welfare and the general well-being of officers; pension reform to guarantee a secure post-service life; capacity building and training for professional development.

It also includes promotion processes and career progression; discipline and accountability within the Force; and the introduction of a modern Performance Management System (PMS).

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Nemi Edwin, expressed appreciation to the Permanent Secretary and Directors for the warm reception, describing the Permanent Secretary as a unique leader.

He emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force cannot successfully implement the planned new service scheme without the involvement of the Ministry of Police Affairs. He further requested the ministry’s contributions and guidance in the review of the scheme.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation led by the Permanent Secretary paid a brief courtesy call to the Honorable Minister of Police Affairs, Senator (Dr.) Ibrahim Gaidam, for further engagement on the subject.

 

