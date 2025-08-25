Mining pit collapse: Ebonyi govt begins investigation, refutes negligence claims

JACOB OGODO , Abakaliki

Ebonyi Government says it has commenced an investigation into the collapse of a mining pit in Ihietutu, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Chidi Onyia, Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Ebonyi, said this at the site during a fact-finding mission with federal mines officers and security agencies.

It would be recalled that two persons lost their lives, while three were injured when the mining site collapsed last Friday.

Reports in some quarters alleged negligence on the part of the Company, Greenfield Metals Ltd., but Onyia said preliminary investigation suggests natural occurrence.

“Mining, like many industries worldwide, comes with hazards.

“From our preliminary findings, this was a natural occurrence and not a result of negligence.

“Investigation is ongoing by all regulatory bodies, including the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals, police, Department of State Services, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, to ensure transparency.

“If we find recklessness, we will act accordingly. But if it is a natural disaster, we must accept it as such,” Onyia said.

He therefore commiserated with the bereaved families, while debunking reports that the site was parcelled out to illegal miners.

The commissioner urged the public not to worsen the grief of families with false claims, emphasising that the state does not encourage illegal mining and fully respects licenses issued by the federal government.

Prince Fabian Chukwu, one of the community leaders and Board of Trustees Chairman, Ihietutu Development Union, said the company had empowered a lot of people in the community.

“They built the road to this site and never delayed in giving the community its due entitlements.

“That is why we stand by them in this unfortunate incident.”

The company had since suspended operations at the site pending the outcome of investigations.

