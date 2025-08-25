27.7 C
Latest news

Lagos retrains over 3,000 LASTMA officers within eight months

by Peter Anayo0163

In the bid to ensure professional efficiency, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved an intensive retraining initiative, deliberately conceived for the senior command echelon of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA said in a release that a 5-Day executive leadership and capacity-development convocation, inaugurated on Monday at Oshodi, encompasses the entire cohort of 50 zonal heads of the Authority, culminating in 82 principal officers.

He explained the move was in response to the Governor’s earlier directive at the threshold of the year 2025, which facilitated the retraining of over 3,000 frontline personnel across the Agency.

By endowing LASTMA’s strategic hierarchy with enhanced managerial sophistication and broadened intellectual armoury, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration aspires to engender an agile, adaptive, and globally consonant traffic governance architecture capable of mastering the ceaseless complexities of Lagos’ metropolitan State.

Declaring the programme open, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extolled the Governor’s intervention, saying it was a deliberate investment in the intellectual and professional capital of the Authority.

He averred that the exercise would serve as a catalyst for professional refinement, operational concord, and an augmented reservoir of public confidence in the Agency’s statutory mandate.

According to Mr. Bakare-Oki, “The training modules encompass Job Description and Performance Management, Effective Leadership in Organisational Development, Incident Management and Conflict Resolution with Emotional Intelligence, Effective Communication and Presentation Skills, Stress and Health Management, as well as Ethical Standards and Discipline.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Director of Training and Human Capacity Development of LASTMA, Mr. Akinpelu Ayuba, lauded the Governor’s devotion to unlocking the latent potential embedded within the Agency’s human resources.

He asserted that perpetual training and retraining constitute the vitality and inevitably contribute to heightened efficiency in service delivery to the motoring citizenry.

Mr. Ayuba further enjoined Lagos motorists to consistently adhere to extant traffic regulations and to demonstrate civility, decorum, and reciprocal respect in their engagements with traffic officers. He underscored that the cultivation of constructive attitudinal comportment is indispensable to the consolidation of a safe, orderly, and progressive motoring environment across the State.

 

