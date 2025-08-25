Lagos Assembly, Chinese Congress to collaborate on legislation for investment

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State House of Assembly and the Guangxi People’s Congress of Peoples Republic of China have expressed readiness to explore legislative collaboration to enhance investments in the state.

This was made known on Monday when the delegation of Guangxi People’s Congress of China led by its Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee, Zhang Xiaoqin, paid a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt (Hon) Mudashiru Obasa, at the Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja.

Welcoming the delegation, Obasa said that apart from tourism, the visitors could take advantage of the huge population to invest in other sectors of the economy.

Obasa said that the state has a buoyant economy with over 20 million citizens, saying that Lagos is ready for foreign investments.

The Speaker explained that the state is the best destination for investment in Africa, stating that the State is ready for collaboration that would continue to enhance the economy.

Obasa, who acknowledged the collaboration between Lagos and China in area of rail transportation, added that the Lagos Assembly is ready to work with them, citing the example of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in the construction and operation of the Red and Blue line.

Also, he stated that the Assembly is ready to collaborate in the area of legislation and exchange of ideas for good governance.

He added that with the N3trn budget size of the state, Lagos is ready to partner in enhancing its infrastructure and other social facilities.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of, Standing Committee, Xiaoqin said that the visit was aimed at facilitating legislative collaboration and trade.

Xiaoqin said, “We are looking forward to enhancing collaboration in the areas of trade, economy and tourism. We hope you will provide more care for the Chinese citizens in Lagos.”

He said that the province of Guangxi and Lagos have ocean as one thing in common which can be exploited to boost tourism.

In the delegation are; Yan Yuqing, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Lu Bo- Vice Secretary General of the Standing Committee, among others.

